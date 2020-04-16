Who Is John Mellencamp's Girlfriend? Everything To Know About Meg Ryan Lookalike He's Been Spotted With

She looks a lot like Meg Ryan.

It had only been a few months since John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan split after eight years of on-and-off togetherness. But Mellencamp has moved on with another woman already.

Who is John Mellencamp's girlfriend?

In December 2019, the rocker was spotted out with a mystery blonde who looked a lot like Ryan. The couple was on what looked very much like a date at a Japanese hibachi restaurant in Bloomington, Indiana.

The 68-year-old and his date ate at the communal cooking table that is a staple of Benihana-style restaurants and had the place pretty much to themselves.

The person who sat across from Mellencamp and his date said, “It was about 5 PM and there was no one else in the restaurant but us. She looked a lot like Meg Ryan. We actually thought it was her. They didn’t kiss or hug but he did put his hand on her shoulder. They seemed very relaxed in each other’s company like they’d known each other a long time!”

The onlooker also said that at one point Mellencamp ate rice off his date's plate.

So who is this mystery woman and what's going on with Mellencamp, Ryan and their split? Read on to find out the details.

Who is John Mellencamp's girlfriend? Her name is Jamie Sue Sherrill.

When they were first seen together, a source close to the situation said that the woman Mellencamp was eating with was an old friend of the "Jack and Diane" singer. The friends had simply met up for a meal together in the week before Thanksgiving.

However, in April 2020, the mystery woman was revealed to be Jamie Sue Sherrill, also known as Nurse Jamie, a celebrity skin care expert and TV personality. A source said that the couple have been "dating since the beginning of the year."

They also said, "They are really happy together. They are both from the same small town in southern Indiana."

Mellencamp was spotted out and about in New York City, where Ryan lives.

Mellencamp has kept largely to himself since his split from Ryan. On December 9th, 2019, he was spotted walking the streets of New York City's East Village. New York City was a bane of contention in Mellencamp's relationship with Ryan. She lives in the Big Apple, while he prefers the smaller city of Bloomington, Indiana.

He previously said, “I’m too sensitive to live here. I can’t see poor people. I can’t see suffering. I can’t see the trash on the streets. I’m not leaving Indiana. I’m going to die here.”

Why was John Mellencamp in New York City?

On December 9, 2019, Mellencamp performed alongside Bruce Springsteen at the Rainforest Fund “We'll Be Together Again” benefit at New York City's Beacon Theater. Springsteen joined Mellencamp to sing "Pink Houses."

Later on in the night, Mellencamp joined Springsteen on "Glory Days." Other performers that night included Debbie Harry, James Taylor, the Eurythmics, Bob Geldof, Ricky Martin and others. The entire group of performers closed out the night with Journey's "Don't Stop Believing."

Mellencamp has a type.

When it comes to dating (and marriage) Mellencamp has a type and that type is, well ... blonde. He was married to blonde Priscilla Esterline from 1970 to 1981. He was married to blonde Victoria Granucci from 1981 to 1989. He was married to blonde Elaine Irwin from 1992 to 2010.

He dated blonde Meg Ryan. When Ryan and Mellencamp split for a bit in 2014, he dated blonde Christie Brinkley.

What has Meg Ryan been up to since their split?

Ryan has been laying low since her split from Mellencamp (and her ex-husband's announcement of his engagement to a woman 39 years younger than he is). She was spotted out in New York City in November 2019 doing a little shopping in Soho.

It's believed Ryan broke up with Mellencamp after a year of being engaged because he decided he didn't want to get married again. He's been married three times; Ryan's been married once.

Neither Mellencamp nor Sherrill have commented on the relationship.

Although sources claim they're a couple, Mellencamp and Sherrill themselves have not publicly commented about it either way. So, until one of them actually makes it official, it's still just a rumor for the time being.

Does that mean Mellencamp and Ryan could get back together?

It's a fair question to ask. After all, they started dating in 2011 and broke up in 2014 after three years of dating. Then, in July 2017, Mellencamp and Ryan got back together.

They got engaged in November 2018 and broke up nearly a year later in late October 2019. They have a lot of history together.

Only time will tell if this split is truly the end but Mellencamp seems like he's moving on and starting up a new romance with Nurse Jamie.

