Does He Still Love Me? 11 Biggest Signs Your Ex Wants You Back

How do you know if he's still carrying a torch for you?

What do you find when you look into his eyes? Pain? It might be a sign that he still loves you.

Does everything end with the end of a relationship?

Can a mere breakup erase all memories and feelings?

When two people engage with each other in an extremely intimate manner, they literally share their mind, body, and soul with each other.

A breakup or any other terrestrial force does not have the capacity to completely erase two people from each other’s memories.

A breakup, either mutual or one-sided, will leave behind some reminiscence of love and affection.

No matter how much the physical distance is, how much you pretend to hate each other, a heart once stolen is rarely returned safely!

You might have blocked each other on social media, have stopped passing by places you both used to visit, have deleted each other’s photos, and tried every possible thing to entirely remove the other person out of your memories.

You may wonder, is moving on from a person and a relationship possible? Yes.

Is completely eliminating years of created memories possible? Unfortunately, no.

And here’s the truth, those memories will forever be a part of your life, whether or not your partner is currently in your life.

It’s already an established fact that men find it more difficult to move on after a breakup than a woman.

But followed by a breakup, it is not unnatural to wonder, “does he love me?”

So, what are the few ‘not-so-in-the-face’ signs your ex wants you back? Here are 11 subtle signs that your ex is still in love with you.

1. Mutual friends keep telling you that he won’t shut up about how much he hates you

Ah, defense!

If he has the time to talk about you – even if it’s something demeaning, you must know that he still nurtures feelings for you.

By talking about how much he hates you, he is actually trying to cover up his residual feelings for you.

He knows it’s unacceptable to still love you, so he ends up telling others how mean and vindictive you are (as this behavior is expected!). And that he hates you!

When we have entirely moved on from someone, we leave them in the past and never bring her up in the present.

2. Frequent drunk dials from him

If he has a drinking habit, this one is a must!

Even if you do not get drunk calls from him, you sure would get text messages from him.

No matter how cringey it might sound, drunk dials mean you are still on his mind.

3. He secretly keeps contact with your family members

Does he have your siblings’ or your parent’s contact numbers?

If so, for sure he will contact them once in a while to know what’s currently happening in your life.

He still cannot accept that his significance in your life has diminished.

4. Frequent ghost calls

Nah! Ghosts ain’t calling you!

Do you get frequent calls from different, unidentifiable numbers?

If yes, it might be your ex-boyfriend.

More often than not, when you pick up these calls, the person on the other end will never speak a word, but you can guess that the silence is not because of any technical fault.

There’s someone on the other end, not quite sure what to speak.

These calls typically get disconnected from the other end, followed by your inquiry of who the caller was.

5. His social media posts are all about lost love

You open up your social media handles and find (if you haven’t blocked him yet!) tons and tons of sad songs, sad love quotes, and links about lost love posted by him.

If all of his posts are about lost love, heartbreak, pain and betrayal, it’s a high chance that those posts are for you!

6. He is randomly rebounding

If he is going on a dating spree, opening up accounts on random online dating apps within weeks of a break-up, he is still not over you.

People often go for rebounds when they want to move on from one’s previous relationships.

And he is doing exactly the same.

7. He has become a show-off

Has he recently become more of a show-off?

Is he posting every achievement of him, every activity he is engaging himself in, and every single happening in his life online?

This is a way to show you how well he is doing without you, which, again, means you somehow still matter to him.

8. When you are around him, he seems to be trying hard not to break down

Take notice of how he behaves when you are around him.

Does he look lost, broken, and in pain? Does his body language suddenly change around you?

If he still carries a soft corner for you, your mere presence should be enough to cut the ground under his feet.

It is actually a very loud sign that he is still emotionally affected by you.

9. He still uses the things you gave him

Do you still spot him wearing clothes that you gifted him once?

Wearing clothes and using other stuff you gave him is a sign that those objects are working as a transitional object for him after he lost you.

It’s a way to remind himself that a part of you is still close to him, with him.

10. His friends are keeping a tab on you

His friends, who were also your mutual friends, get a regular update on your life.

They keep contacting you from time to time, to know if you are fine or if things are going great in your life.

They might also end up asking you if you have a new romantic interest in someone or not.

These pieces of information are not for themselves, but for ‘him'.

11. He is devastated to know that you have started dating someone new

Men are rather more competitive when it comes to mating.

If he is acting weird – getting furious, fuming with jealousy, becoming aggressive after getting to know that you have found yourself a new love interest, he is surely not over you yet.

Bottom line:

These signs are crucial for you to know because these will help you make a decision on how to handle him.

If you are inspired to get back with him after you come to know about the fact that he still carries feelings for you, do it.

Awareness of where you both stand after a breakup is important and these signs will help you do so.

Shreyasi Debnath is a writer who focuses on breakups, relationships, and love. For more of her relationship content, visit her author profile on The Mind's Journal.

This article was originally published at The Mind's Journal. Reprinted with permission from the author.