Backstreet Boys Singer Nick Carter And Wife Lauren Expecting 'Surprise' Third Baby After Multiple Miscarriages

Nick Carter was the band's resident dreamboat, and although he's had some rocky times in the past with his family — specifically his younger brother, Aaron Carter — it looks like there are happy times ahead.

Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt Carter, revealed they are expecting their third child together after experiencing multiple miscarriages.

"I was fully set on just having two children and I had prepared for that and made arrangements for that," Lauren said in an exclusive interview. "We were going to have two children and it was a surprise."

Who is Nick Carter's wife, Lauren Kitt Carter?

She's a fitness fanatic.

Lauren joined YouTube in 2011, where she started a channel dedicated to helping others get fit.

The name of her channel is Kitt Fit, and while Nick isn't in all of her videos, he did appear in the second video she posted to the site, which came not long after the couple announced their engagement to their world.

The last video posted to the channel was in 2015 and while the channel is still available, it's no longer active. It's clear that Lauren has moved on to other ventures in the interim, including starting her own medispa, which seems to be how she spends most of her time now.

Nick Carter's siblings introduced them.

Nick and Lauren met after being introduced to each other by none other than his brother Aaron (the same brother he's filed a restraining order against) and his sister Angel.

Nick popped the big question to his lady love Lauren way back in February of 2013 while they were visiting an island in the Florida Keys where Nick and his family used to spend a lot of time when he was a little kid.

Their wedding and the lead up to the big day itself was chronicled in a reality show on VH1 called I Love Nick Carter. On the show Nick famously revealed that he wouldn't need a prenup with Lauren because he knew they would be together for life.

She has a career of her own.

As of 2019, Lauren works fulltime at her company, ProDerm Aesthetics which is located in Westlake Village, California.

Always passionate about skin and its overall health, she founded the venture after partnering with dermatologist William D. Schweitzer, M.D., a prominent celebrity doctor.

“We have created the perfect fusion of beauty and science by combining the expertise and knowledge of board-certified dermatologist Dr. William Schweitzer and American actress and fitness trainer Lauren Kitt Carter who brings her commitment of body and mind well-being and a healthy lifestyle," says their website.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Kitt Carter (@laurenkittcarter) on Feb 26, 2019 at 3:19pm PST

Nick and Lauren have two children together.

Lauren and Nick welcomed their first son, Odin Reign Carter, on April 19, 2016. They spoke publicly about their decision to have a home birth, with Lauren taking to Facebook to write:

"This is Odin minutes after entering the world in the comfort of our home. He was born under candlelight in a pool of warm soothing water surrounded by his tribe of strong, loving and supportive beings. Our midwife Mari Oxenberg guided and supported us throughout our pregnancy and birth, her wisdom and experience is invaluable to us and our birth story. Thank you so much for giving us the birth we wanted and sharing in our adventure."

Lauren gave birth to the couple's second child, a baby girl named Saoirse, in October 2019.

She's been open about her miscarriages.

After Odin, Lauren was expecting to give birth to a second child on March 8 of 2019, but sadly, she miscarried.

She kept this pain private for some time, but eventually decided on International Women's Day to open up about the overpowering shame she felt after losing that pregnancy:

“Shameful because as a woman I am supposed to create life and when failing to do so feels like failure as a human. I accept circumstances out of our control and I’ve moved on from my losses, days like today remind me just how fortunate I am to have a healthy child and how BADASS women are, how much we endure with a smile on our face. If you are struggling to start a family or have had a loss this post is for you, you’re not alone and there is always hope."

The couple revealed that they're expecting their third child — and the news came as a total surprise!

"I didn't find out I was pregnant till I was about five-and-a-half months pregnant. I didn't have any symptoms, I didn't have anything indicating that I was pregnant," Lauren revealed in an interview.

"One day I just, I felt something move in my body and I said, 'Nick, there's something not right. I think I need to go to the doctor. Something's wrong with me.' I was not supposed to be able to have any more children, so I never assumed that I was pregnant," she added.

"I thought I had a tumor because there was just no way that I could be pregnant, from just my medical history and the things that I did to ensure that I just had my two children."

Their little miracle baby came at the right time, though, considering she and Nick were talking about growing their family by one.

"Even Nick, like a couple of weeks prior to that, was talking about possibly getting a surrogate, possibly having a third child. It was just something we were talking about," Lauren added.

Lauren also got candid about the three miscarriages she suffered, saying, "I've had three [miscarriages], and so now with this third child, I feel like all my children have come back to me."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

