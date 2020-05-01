Before And After Pictures Of Aaron Carter Following DUI & Drug Arrest Show Impact Of Addiction

This is what he's been up to.

Gone were the days of beating Shaq at one-on-one and crushing on Candy when former teen singer Aaron Carter was arrested in 2017 for a DUI and drug possession, and said that the police targeted him because of his fame.

Which begs the obvious question: what fame?

The 32-year-old singer blew up when it was still cool to cover your walls in posters from the center of J-14 magazine. My friends and I would run around my basement screaming the lyrics to "Candy," and hoping against hope to one day meet our preteen superstar crush.

The stringy hair, the gold chain, the zip up pants. It was a glorious time to be 8 years old. But now, now not so much.

Carter and his then-girlfriend, Madison Parker, were arrested in July 2017 in Georgia.

Carter was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and possession of drug-related objects. Parker was charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and possession of drug-related objects.

Aaron, what are we going to do with you? In what seemed like an effort to be supportive, his brother, Nick Carter, then tweeted out the following:

To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) July 16, 2017

But Carter didn't feel the love. His rep had said, "If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum? That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down."

The rep also claimed that he wasn't driving when he was arrested, but in the parking lot of an Auto Zone getting a new tire for his car, saying, "After being at the store and requesting help to get his alignment fixed, he was arrested inside by several police officers with aggression. The police also revoked his rights to have an attorney."

His rep stated that Carter has a medical license for medical marijuana, due to anxiety. He was apparently on his way to perform his latest single, "Sooner or Later," in a concert with Flo Rida. He also said that he planned on suing the police department.

Despite going to rehab and being open about smoking weed, Carter claims that he's not a drug addict. He has said that he's not a meth head or a crack head, but just a skinny guy.

"If you look at my parents, they have high cheekbones and [are] very skinny. I don't want to always feel like I have to prove myself, but people put me in these positions, and that's fine," he said.

Though he was at a facility for a month, he had also said he wasn't committed to living a sober lifestyle.

"I drink wine. I smoke weed. I have anxiety problems, I take medication for anxiety. I mean, it's just what it is," he said. "I like will power and I'm going to live my life the way that I choose. I'm not going to abuse things. It's just how I'm gonna do my life."

During the same month of his arrest, he gave a very interesting interview on the podcast "I Don't Get It," where he talked about how he met his then-girlfriend, how he's related to William Shakespeare, and how he doesn't drink.

"Everybody body shames me all the time because I'm skinny," he said. "But I'm out here meeting with big fashion people who want to sign me to agencies because I am skinny. So just like back off of me."

However, mug shots aren't the most flattering photos, so here's are a few photos from Aaron's Instagram to show you what he's like now.

For starters, he calls himself "Prince Carter" now.

It's obviously annoying, like almost everything in one of his more recent photos. Why are you wearing a robe and a baseball cap?

He looks a little unstable.

Like, I probably wouldn't want to run into him while walking alone on a dark street. Just sayin'.

He did post cute pics of his girlfriend (before they broke up).

I mean, getting surprised with a vacation to Aspen is definitely relationship goals. So, I'll give some props to AC for showing the romance.

When he thought he was on the brink of a comeback...

Is this ambitious or delusional?

He dresses a little emo-ish now.

I mean, this is a little much.

He loves looking at his genetically high cheekbones longingly in the mirror.

Sorry, Aaron, I still can't get over the neck tat.

Last year, he shared a before and after on his Instagram.

The singer gave his followers an update post to show how he looked before and after his recovery.

The caption read, "Ironically, two years ago TODAY, September 13, 2017, I went back to rehab and got myself clean and sober. It has been an incredible two years learning about myself and my abilities. I got myself the help I needed and now I’m getting my mother the help she needs. @thedoctorstv and rehab saved my life and I’m hoping they can do the same for her.

My family and I have had our ups and downs, but I will never NOT be there when they need me and right now, I am all my mother has and she NEEDS me. #Familyfirst. Always. I have been blessed with an incredible life, while it hasn’t always been easy, it is my time to shine. I am growing and learning every day and I won’t stop ever."

Most current update: his life is still super-messy.

Yes, Carter definitely continues to bring the drama. He recently broke up with his girlfriend, Melanie Martin, and has already moved on to a new relationship.

Oh, and did we mention that Martin is also pregnant with the singer's baby?

