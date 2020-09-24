Adorable Details About AJ Mclean's Relationship With Wife Rochelle Mclean

Many of you know the American singer, songwriter, dancer, actor, and model from 90s boyband Backstreet Boys. AJ has been breaking the hearts of swooning teens since the early 90's and he's back at it again as a competitor on Dancing with the Stars. AJ is a talented man — both vocally and on the dance floor — but how much do we know about his wife, Rochelle DeAnna McLean, presumably his #1 supporter?

Who is AJ Mclean's wife, Rochelle DeAnna McLean?

Rochelle DeAnna McLean was born on October 7, 1981, in Arizona as Rochelle DeAnna Karidis to a large family. She's one of four children. She has two older brothers, Perry and Andre, and a younger sister, Priscilla. The couple first met in 2000 at Choreographer's Carnival. Rochelle began officially dating the Backstreet Boy in 2009 and not long after that, AJ proposed to her on stage at one of his concerts. The couple was married in December of 2011. They currently live together in Los Angeles, California.

What does Rochelle DeAnna Mclean do for a living?

The 38-year-old is a makeup artist and hairstylist.

Rochelle Mclean has been in her husband's music videos.

She starred briefly in the Florida Georgia Line music video which featured the Backstreet Boys, "God, Your Mama, And Me". She also made an appearance along with the other wives of the band in their song "No Place". Rochelle rounded out her video debuts by getting to remarry her husband in his solo song "Boy and a Man". AJ expressed that his wife is "calling herself my personal video vixen."

Who are AJ and Rochelle McLean's kids?

Rochelle gave birth to two healthy girls after her marriage. Her first child, Ava, was born in November 2012, and her second, Lyric, in March 2017. She is very expressive of her love and pride of the two little girls on her Instagram often.

Rochelle helped her husband stay sober.

After AJ's last rehab admission in 2011, he credited his recovery to his wife and family. He said, "[My family] is my everything. [My daughters] and my wife. So, I would never in a million years want to let them see me drunk or high or dead or in jail," he added. "I want to walk both my girls down the aisle … when they’re 35!"

What are Rochelle Mclean's hobbies?

Rochelle shares a love of Goth fashion just as her husband does. They decided together on having a goth-themed wedding in 2011. Rochelle also likes tattoos, having two full sleeves of roses on her arms. Controversially, Rochelle was a big NSYNC fan — even more than she liked the Backstreet Boys. Apparently, she thought NYSYNC was better at dancing than the Backstreet Boys. The one thing Rochelle despises is being on camera. AJ shared that his wife isn't, "thrilled about being on film, but she’s a trooper and she’s doing it for me.”

Speaking of being uncomfortable and personal growth.... I have a short and sweet cameo in the hubby’s new video for Boy And A Man. Show him some love and check it out https://t.co/Z2f3ge2Ttd — Rochelle McLean (@rochelle_deanna) March 18, 2019

Deauna Nunes is a writer who covers pop-culture, self, and love topics.