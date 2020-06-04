Are Sumit And Jenny Still Together? New Details On The '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Couple And Where They Are Now Years After He Catfished Her

He catfished her at first, but she forgave him.

Last summer, TLC added another franchise to the 90 Day Fiancé collection with 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, a show featuring Americans moving to other countries to live with their overseas love interests.

As with all the 90 Day shows, some of the pairings seem questionable, and audiences are left wondering how these couples are going to get their lives in order, despite many obstacles. In this case, Jenny Slatten and Sumit have the kind of wild backstory that keeps fans on the edge of their seats.

90 Day Fiancé: Are Sumit and Jenny still together?

Their love story began with Sumit’s attempt to catfish the 60-year-old California woman. But after deceiving her for months, the 30-year-old call center worker started to develop real feelings for her.

Now, the couple is trying to start a life together in his native India, but they are facing financial and family pressures.

With the show's second season premiering this month, fans are looking forward to seeing what this couple has been up to and where they stand today.

Are Jenny and Sumit still together? Read on for all the details.

Slatten was previously married for years.

Slatten had a marriage and family long before Sumit entered the picture. She doesn’t reveal a lot about her ex-husband, but they had children together before he decided to leave her for someone else.

She tells the cameras, "I was married for 15 years. Everything was fine as far as I knew, so when I found out he was leaving me for somebody else, that was a huge blow to my self-esteem. And after my divorce, life was scary. I didn't really think I would find love again, to tell you the truth.”

Sumit catfished her.

Slatten didn’t expect to find another serious relationship, but then one day, an exceptionally hot guy calling himself Michael Jones sent her a Facebook friend request. The two struck up a friendship and Slatten started to develop feelings for him.

The only problem was that Michael Jones wasn’t real. The profile picture of the account was a photo of a male model and the person doing the typing was Sumit, a 30-year-old call center worker in India.

Sumit tells the 90 Day Fiancé cameras that he liked to chat with women online to pass the time at work, saying, "I love white girls.” He kept up the Michael Jones deception for months before finally telling Slatten the truth about who he was.

Instead of cutting him out of her life for the lies, she continued to talk to him, eventually forgiving him and traveling to India to meet him in person.

Sumit works at a call center.

They ran into obstacles about moving abroad.

Sumit may have had legitimate feelings for Slatten, but his call center job didn’t earn him enough money to support them both once she would arrive.

Slatten was willing to take the risk, saying, ”You know, what you do for love, sometimes, is unbelievable. I think that everyone is entitled to happiness... I didn't really think I would find love again, to tell you the truth.”

But finding love and earning a living are two different things and Slatten would need to do the latter once she got to India. She reveals on the show that she has only $6,000 in savings and that she won’t be entitled to Social Security payments once she gives up her United States citizenship.

She and Sumit would need to marry quickly, so she could apply for a work permit once she’s in India.

They ran into family problems.

Slatten had to deal with the fallout from not telling her adult children the truth about how her relationship started, but Sumit had an even more complicated situation on his hands. Not only do his parents not approve of his relationship with a foreigner twice his age, they are upset that he is rejecting the system of arranged marriage that is traditional in his culture and family.

His parents have already rejected Slatten out of hand. When she visited, his parents ordered both of them out of their house. Then, he tells friends and the cameras, that he plans to marry Slatten, but he doesn’t plan to tell his family about it.

What happened next?

From the evidence on their social media accounts, it seemed like this unlikely couple was really making a go of things. Slatten’s Instagram posts revealed that they were living in Gurgaon, two hours outside of Delhi.

She does have to come back to the U.S. periodically, explaining in one comment that, "Have to leave the country every 180 days. So stupid.” Sumit posts mainly selfies on his account, which is much less populated than his American love interest's.

Twitter had their own opinions on the couple.

The best part of watching 90-Day Fiancé is following along on Twitter. Here's a few of our favorite Jenny/Sumit tweets:

Jenny saying if she knew Sumit was married the relationship would’ve been over is complete BS! She is still missing him and crying over him Knowing he’s married #90dayfiance — Chanel G (@Cinnamon_on_it) October 15, 2019

Jenny pleading with everyone to not judge Sumit so harshly. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/HYWsF4bU2Y — 90 Day Fiance Fan (@TLC90DayFiance) October 8, 2019

The second season is premiering this month.

Fans will be able to catch up with the couple as the second season is starting this month. The brand new season will see Slatten giving Sumit another chance with her after she had found out that he was already in an arranged marriage. He will reportedly be asking his wife for a divorce.

In a recent interview, Slatten opened up about the new season and revealed that she and Sumit had never actually broken up.

"We never broke up, that never happened. Of course I did leave India because I had to for two reasons: you know the first reason, and the second reason was because of my visa. Our relationship never ended. We never broke up. I knew that he was going to get his divorce so I just went back and waited for that to happen. So that's pretty much what I was waiting on, for him to get his divorce. We've always loved each other very much," she said.

She also revealed that she and Sumit have been together since 2011.

"Long-distance relationships can work and they do work. We've been in our relationship for a long time, over 8 years. We started talking in 2011 online. There is hope. I share my story with the world and the world sees that it can work and it does work. What they can take away from it is there's hope out there.

I do get contacted from a lot of women that are in that same exact kind of relationship as I am and they all are asking me for advice. I never knew there were so many women out there in these kinds of relationships. Everybody wants my advice," Slatten added.

For the moment, it looks like these two are the real deal and their future is bright. We will need to keep watching TLC to see how things really turn out.

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. Her work has been seen at Ravishly, Babble, Scary Mommy, The Mid, Redbook online, and The Broad Side.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in June 2019 and was updated with the latest information.