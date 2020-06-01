'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Spoilers: Are Kenneth And Armando Still Together?

Kenneth is moving to Mexico to be with Armando. Will Armando's family accept their relationship?

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is coming to its conclusion but fans of the TLC show will make sure no one is too sad about it. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres on June 1 so fans can watch as Americans move abroad for love.

The new cast members will face all kinds of obstacles to happily-ever-after, including a same-sex couple who will be enduring possible homophobia and rejection by family in Mexico. New cast member Kenneth is planning to move to Mexico to live with his boyfriend Armando but they have concerns about the conservative culture there. Kenneth, a father of four and grandfather of one, will also be leaving his own family behind.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way: Are Kenneth and Armando still together?

Read on for spoilers.

Who are Kenneth and Armando?

Kenneth, a Floridian, is 57 and plans to move to Mexico to be with Armando who's only 31 years old. Kenneth doesn't list a profession in his Instagram bio but Armando says he is an architect. They met online through a support group for gays dads. They fell in love long-distance and now Kenneth is ready to make a move to live with Armando in Mexico.

This couple is helping bring balance to the franchise.

90 Day Fiancé made franchise history when they featured Erika and Stephanie on Before The 90 Days. All the couples in previous seasons had been opposite-sex partners. Now TLC is featuring another same-sex couple, with very different circumstances. Stephanie and Erika were young, childless, and possibly doing the show for the attention instead of for true love.

Kenneth and Armando are both parents — in fact, Kenneth is a grandfather — and they are working on blending their families.

They have been together for about three years.

Armando's Instagram contains a lot of pictures of the couple, doing enviable lovely things like wine tastings and strolls on the beach. The earliest posts of them together are from 2017 and they have been seeing each other regularly since then. They include their kids in posts together as well and one of Kenneth's daughters refers to Armando's little girl as her sister.

Kenneth and Armando in 2019.

Their kids are different ages.

Because both men are very close to their children, their relationship will involve blending their families. Kenneth's kids are adults now. In a 2019 post on Instagram he celebrates his triplet daughters turning 23. He also has a son who appears to be in his 20s as well, though Kenneth never specifies his age on Instagram. In addition, one of Kenneth's daughters has a three-year-old son of her own.

Armando, who is much younger himself, has a young child. His daughter is almost 8 years old and she makes frequent, adorable appearances on his social media. We don't know if she lives with him full-time or even part-time but it's a good guess that the reason they are choosing to make their home in Mexico is so that Armando can remain close to his child.

Is the family conflict going to be as big a deal as the promos suggest?

One of the plot points for this pair is their attempts to live as an openly gay couple in Mexico. The country is more conservative and less accepting than many parts of the United States and Armando expresses concern that their relationship will be a problem. He even wonders if his family will accept his new partner and early media about the show suggests he hasn't told his family about Kenneth at all.

However, if you scroll back through his Instagram posts, it becomes clear that this relationship has been going on for years and much of Armando's family must know about it, In a 2017 post of the two men smiling and holding glasses of wine, a family member wrote "I am so happy for you cousin you deserve the best you have been a good person !!" We don't know if Armando's whole family is as welcoming to Kenneth but it seems like he has at least one relative in his corner and his relationship isn't a deep dark secret, no matter what the promos say.

Are Kenneth and Armando still together?

This couple is doing a good job of sticking to the no-spoilers rules in their own feeds but we can glean some hints about where they are now from family members. One of Kenneth's adult daughters posted a wistful note about her dad on April 28 and let slip that he is still in Mexico and still with Armando. "Can’t believe you moved to Mexico almost 5 months ago, life is not the same around here w/ out you, I miss seeing your face and hearing your voice all the time," she wrote. "Literally in tears right now writing this, my daddy is my best friend and although I am so happy he’s livin his best life in Mexico with the love of his life, my heart isn’t the same without him around." She goes on to say that she had to cancel a trip to visit her dad due to travel restrictions from coronavirus.

It's nice to know that this couple is still in love and living together, even if they're separated from family for the moment.

90 Day Fiancé The Other Way premiers on TLC on June 1.

