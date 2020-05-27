25 Best Angry Songs To Play On Repeat When You're Mad

Had a bad, sad, very mad day again? This playlist will help!

Let's be honest, we all have those days where even the smallest things can get a rise out of us. It's a natural part of being alive, although not a particularly fun one, but we all get mad now and then.

You may be a perpetually patient person, but everyone has their limits!

Maybe something happened today that was the last straw, like your boyfriend cheated, they ran out of your brand of deodorant, your boss wronged you again, you spilled your coffee. Different things make different people tick, and whatever it is that caused your anger, you're fresh out of deep breaths today.

No matter what (or who) has you feeling mad, annoyed or just plain angry, we've got the best songs to rage out to so you can get it all out and calm yourself down.

Instead of losing your cool or freaking out and saying something you'll later regret, walk it off to the rhythm of these tunes.

Here's our playlist of the 25 best angry songs to play on repeat until you're done feeling mad.

1. "You Don't Own Me" — Grace ft. G-Eazy

"You don't own me. Don't tie me down 'cause I'd never stay."

2. "Dreamin" — The Score

"I'll never be sorry, won't ever pretend, 'Cause every word I write is the truth. Can you say the same thing about you?"

3. "Female Robbery" — The Neighborhood

"Leave everything that is worth a single cent and just take me instead."

4. "Bury A Friend" — Billie Eilish

"I'll meet you in the park, I'll be calm and collected. But we knew right from the start that you'd fall apart 'cause I'm too expensive."

5. "Without Me" — Halsey

"And then I got you off your knees, put you right back on your feet, just so you can take advantage of me."

6. "Holdin On" — Flume

"Hey, I can't let you go with nobody. Cause I love you, baby."

7. "Genesis" — Armors

"Tell me that it wasn't my fault and that I was enough for you."

8. "Hell No" — Ingrid Michaelson

"We were good at faking forever, I get it, whatever."

9. "RIP to My Youth" — The Neighborhood

"Might be a sinner and I might be a saint, I'd like to be proud, but somehow I'm ashamed."

10. "You’re Such A" — Hailee Steinfeld

"Cause you had your chance and you blew it. Yeah, you ripped it up and you chewed it."

11. "Now or Never" — Halsey

"Never pick up, never call me. You know we're runnin' out of time."

12. "Unstoppable" — Gizzle

"Dig deep, always fight, always win."

13. "Pity Party" — Melanie Martinez

"It's my party and I'll cry if I want to."

14. "IDGAF" — Dua Lipa

"Well, I'm too busy for your business. Go find a girl who wants to listen."

15. "Never Be Like You" — Flume ft. Kai

"Stop looking at me with those eyes, like I could disappear and you wouldn't care why."

16. "Ignore Me" — Betty Who

"You don't get to know about my life, my right, my highs, even the lows. You wanted to go."

17. "White Flag" — Bishop Briggs

"I'd rather die than give up the fight."

18. "Like that" — Bea Miller

"Can see it from the way you're looking at me, you don't think I'm worth your time."

19. "Stronger" — The Score

"I'm infected, my condition is I'm always in my head."

20. "Don’t Leave" — Snakehips & MØ

"I'm a girl with a temper and heat, I know I can be crazy."

21. "Too Close" — Alex Clare

"I don't want to hurt you but I need to breathe."

22. "Roots" — Imagine Dragons

"Had to lose my way, to know which road to take."

23. "River" — Bishop Briggs

"How do we fall in love, harder than a bullet could hit ya?"

24. "Gasoline" — Halsey

"You can't wake up, this is not a dream."

25. "Yellow Flicker Beat" — Lorde

"I got my fingers laced together and I made a little prison and I'm locking up everyone that ever laid a finger on me."

Beth El Fattal is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.