Who Is William Barr's Wife? Everything To Know About Christine Barr

After the resignation of Attorney General of the United States, Jeff Sessions, back in November 2018, President Trump appointed Matthew Whitaker as the acting AG until he found a replacement.

Then, the president announced he would nominate William Barr to the position. Before being nominated, Barr was previously the U.S. Attorney General during the first Bush presidency, and was also a corporate executive following his exit from the position.

According to sources, the president wanted Barr to be his chief defense lawyer in regards to the Russia investigation, after Barr was in favor of Trump firing James Comey and further questioned Robert Mueller’s prosecutors.

But like many of the president’s picks for various positions, his announcement was met with criticism and backlash.

In a memorandum from June 2018, Barr said Mueller shouldn’t be allowed to ask the president questions about the alleged obstruction of justice and, according to some, “seriously damages his credibility and raises questions about his fitness for the Justice Department’s top position.”

Barr also argued that the president can only obstruct justice by, “evidence impairment,” meaning threatening witnesses or shredding documents.

He had also argued that Trump couldn’t be criminally liable because, “statutes that do not expressly apply to the President must be construed as not applying to the President if such application would involve a possible conflict with the President’s constitutional prerogatives.”

In legal terms, he believes the president could be shielded from any wrongdoing. And in a position where the AG is supposed to be unbiased, it raised serious questions about where his priorities lie.

Throughout his time as Attorney General, Barr has continued to receive criticism for how he has handled various political challenges. He is also currently going to be tested for coronavirus after Rep. Louie Gohmert recently tested positive, since Barr was in contact with him.

But aside from his time in the spotlight and his obviously questionable opinions, what do we know about his personal life?

Who is William Barr’s wife, Christine Moynihan Barr?

Here are a few things to know about A.G. William Barr's wife.

Christine Barr holds a college degree.

Barr obtained her Bachelor’s in English from the College of Mount Saint Vincent, which she received the same year she got married in 1973. She then went on to receive her Master’s in library science from Catholic University in 1975.

Barr is a notable alumni.

She still gives her time and energy “to enhance the College’s mission and programs,” and serves on the college's board. In the college's 2016 annual report, she appeared on their list for "Leaders in Service."

Also, she and her husband gave $5,000 in 2018, but have been donating every year.

William and Christine Barr have been married 45 years.

The two wed in 1973 and are still married to this day. When Barr began working for the CIA that same year, he and Christine were already married.

The Barrs have three kids.

They have three daughters: Meg, Mary, and Patricia.

One of their daughters, Mary Daly, works for the Department of Justice. She was a former federal prosecutor who prosecuted gang members and drug traffickers, but then became the Director of Opioid Enforcement and Prevention Efforts in the Office of the Deputy Attorney General, appointed by Jeff Sessions in February 2018.

However, in 2019, she left and took a position in the Treasury Department's financial crimes unit.

In 2018, she stated, “We need to use tough prosecutions if we are going to get our way out of this epidemic. We don’t ignore the need for prevention and treatment efforts, but the notion that tough enforcement is the wrong approach is wrong.”

Christine Barr used to work as a librarian.

She previously worked as a librarian at Stone Ridge School in Bethesda, Maryland. And before that, she was a reference librarian at the IMF and Georgetown University.

William Barr will be getting tested for COVID-19

It was just revealed that Louie Gohmert, a Republican representative from Texas, tested positive for coronavirus. Barr had recently been at Capitol Hill to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, and this is where he came into contact with Gohmert.

Gohmert is reportedly said to be the eleventh member of Congress to have tested positive, and his diagnosis has raised concern about which of his colleagues could also possibly have gotten the virus.