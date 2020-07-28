Details About Charly Arnolt, Shawn Booth's One-Time Girlfriend

Did he once hook up with a WWE announcer?

It had been just over a month since long-time Bachelor Nation couple Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe announced their split in 2018, when Booth had appeared to already be moving on.

In December 2018, Booth, 33, had been spotted out and about with WWE announcer Charly Arnolt, also 33. The rumored couple were seen out brunching with friends, then later, they had caught a flight to Nashville together.

A source at the time had said that the pair looked "way too close" to pass for platonic friends.

Booth and Bristowe, 35, announced their split on November 2, 2018, bringing an end to their three-year engagement, which had began on The Bachelorette.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” the exes had said in a joint statement at the time.

The statement continued, “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways.

Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

Then, it suddenly seemed as if Booth was moving on when only a month later he was seen with Charly Arnolt. Are they still an item?

Who is Charly Arnolt, Shawn Booth's one-time girlfriend?

Charly Arnolt is a personal trainer.

Like Booth, who also works as a personal trainer, Arnolt is big into fitness.

“I was an athlete growing up, I played sports throughout my entire childhood, through high school … Always been athletic, always been into working out and staying fit," she said on Joe DeFranco’s Industrial Strength Show in 2018.

Unsurprisingly, the maybe-couple actually met at a fitness event. “Shawn and Charly met this weekend at the Strong New York fitness event at Solace gym in NYC," a source had said at the time.

Charly Arnolt is a WWE Host.

Arnolt landed the gig with WWE back in 2016, regularly appearing on their Monday Night Raw special.

Charly Arnolt is also a host for ESPN.

In 2018, Arnolt joined ESPN as a host for Sports Center. The new gig saw Arnolt relocate from Orlando to New York in October 2018, just in time to seemingly snap up a certain soon-to-be-single New Yorker.

She has a degree in broadcast journalism.

According to her LinkedIn, Arnolt graduated from American University in 2010, where she majored in broadcast journalism with minors in criminal justice and Spanish.

Prior to her positions at WWE and ESPN, Arnolt reported for a number of news outlets.

Charly Arnolt and Shawn Booth's relationships was never made Insta-official.

One telling sign that points to two people being a possible couple, is when they start following each other on social media. However, Arnolt and Booth did not appear to ever be following each other on social media.

That could have meant that things weren't serious, or it could have meant that things were very serious and the new couple was hoping to keep their romance under wraps. Or, it could have meant that they were never a couple at all.

Booth was, however, tagged in a snap from the NYC fitness event Arnolt posted to Instagram in December 2018.

Kaitlyn Bristowe spoke out on the dating rumors.

Not long after Arnolt and Booth were spotted together, his ex Bristowe spoke out on her podcast about the rumors.

She said, “There is obviously the article that people saw about Shawn with this girl. I didn’t even read the article, I didn’t even look her up. I don’t want to know because you know what, he has the right to hang out with whoever he wants, and as much as it can, even when you’re ready — like you know that’s not your person — it still stings.

I am like, that is digging and looking and I am only going to put false thoughts in my head. I am going to start believing something that isn’t true. I am going to start comparing. I am going to start asking myself too many dumb questions that don’t matter and I don’t want to do that to myself.”

However, Bristowe eventually moved on herself and has been dating Jason Tartick since January 2019.

Did Shawn Booth and Charly Arnolt ever really date?

Since neither Booth nor Arnolt ever confirmed anything about their possible relationship, and the speculation seemed to fade away fairly quickly after the initial 2018 rumors, all signs point to no.

It seems that this was one Bachelor Nation romance that never quite took off.

