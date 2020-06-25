Who Is Nick Burrello? Everything To Know About 'Bachelor' Star Caila Quinn's Fiancé

This 'Bachelor' star is getting married!

Another member of Bachelor Nation is engaged — and this time, she managed to make it happen without Chris Harrison’s help.

In January 2020, former Bachelor contestant Caila Quinn announced her engagement to boyfriend Nick Burrello after two years of dating, sharing the good news (and a picture of her ring) with fans on Instagram.

Quinn will also be appearing on the upcoming 18th season of Say Yes to the Dress, where she hopes to find her perfect gown for the big day.

But who is Nick Burrello, Caila Quinn's fiancé?

Quinn's fiancé popped the question at the start of the new decade in Sarasota, Florida.

Although Burrello and Quinn officially got engaged at the very end of 2019, Quinn waited until the new year had started to share the news on Instagram. “Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend,” she wrote.

Later, Quinn shared a close up of her engagement ring, along with a video of her jumping into their bed at the Ritz-Carlton, which was covered in rose petals.

In an interview, Quinn said that Burrello planned a dinner outing while she was visiting her grandparents, and that turned into a proposal and an overnight stay at the hotel.

“It was just a special evening where we had dinner by the ocean and we kind of talked about our relationship, our lives together. It was just the two of us,” she said. “Then, at the end of the dinner, he asked me to slow dance and I said, ‘Ok.’ So we started slow dancing and I’m swaying in his arms and then he gets on one knee and he asks me.”

Quinn credits The Bachelor for leading her to meet Burrello.

Quinn may not have met Burrello on the show — that was where she met and was eventually rejected by Ben Higgins — but it was because of the blogging career she stepped into, thanks to her Bachelor fame, that she eventually did meet him.

“I feel really lucky because I feel like I wasn’t meant to go on the show to find love there,” she said in an interview. “I was meant to go on the show to find Nick. If I wasn’t on the show, I wouldn’t ever have met him because I would never have been a blogger and that’s who introduced us and set us up on our first date. So, I think everything happens for a reason and I thank God every day.”

Burrello has an impressive job.

Burrello keeps most of his professional life private on social media, but according to his LinkedIn page, he currently lives in New York City and is the Vice President of LCN Capital Partners, where he got his start as an analyst in 2016.

Otherwise, he has a very impressive resume; in fact, he graduated from Harvard University in 2015 and he played football for the famed school.

He seems to love sports, the beach, and spending time with friends and family.

On Instagram, most of Burrello’s feed is taken up by photos with Quinn. But when he’s not with her, it seems he loves spending time with his family, as well as hanging out at the beach.

Burrello also seems to hit the golf course when he has time and goes to sporting events, and occasionally, will even share a throwback photo from his days playing for Harvard.

Burrello and Quinn have spent most of their relationship traveling together.

Over the two years they’ve spent together, Quinn and Burrello have done a lot of traveling. In the photo above, they’re in Tokyo, but that’s just a small part of their adventures together.

They’ve visited countries like Mexico and Germany, and, most recently, they spent time in Hawaii together over the 2019 holidays.

Quinn has written about her relationship with Burrello on her blog.

She shared the story of their first meeting, sharing that they were set up by her friend (and fellow blogger), Olivia, and they went to a speakeasy called Acme.

“The music that night had never been more on point. Shoulders popping, fingers snapping — we laughed at one another’s carefree moves. And it was in this underground speakeasy I felt his smile make me smile,” she wrote.

She will be featured on the newest season of Say Yes to the Dress.

The hit series is set to return in July with its 18th season. It has been revealed that Quinn will be one of the brides featured on the new season.

Congrats to these future newlyweds! Knowing Quinn’s Instagram feed, there’s no doubt that they have a beautiful wedding to look forward to.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in January 2020 and was updated with the latest information.