Princess Eugenie's Husband: Who Is Jack Brooksbank, Father Of Her First Child?

And baby makes three! Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, took to Instagram on Sept. 25 to announce that they're expecting their first child together! "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021...." she captioned an adorable picture of her and jack holding a pair of tiny, fuzzy bear slippers. Princess Eugenie is known for her many stylish outfits and hats, and we're sure that her little one will follow in her footsteps! In addition to being a fashion icon, Eugenie is ninth in line for the throne of England. While she doesn't have official royal dutie, she's a philanthropist and also serves as director of the Anti-Slavery Collective, where she's spoken to the UN about ending modern slavery. But what about her husband?

Who is Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank?

Here's what you need to know about Jack Brooksbank.

He's a commoner.

Jack isn't a royal himself. His mother is an accountant and his father is director of a company. He went to the Stowe school in Buckinghamshire, England, but decided not to go on to university, choosing to go right into the hospitality field instead.

His distant relatives, however, come from royalty.

While Jack and his immediate family don't have any titles to their names, there is royalty in his distant family. He is descended from the Brooksbank baronets, and his family tree actually intertwines with Eugenie's a bit. "The Duchess of York is the great-great granddaughter of Lady Julia Coke, who is the daughter of Mr Brooksbank's great-great grandfather, Thomas Coke," one report stated.

Jack Brooksbank is a foodie.

Jack has worked at a number of restaurants over the years. He started his career at Admiral Codrington pub in Chelsea, then moved to the Chelsea gastropub Markham Inn. The Markham Inn is where he reportedly met Prince Harry, who is now his cousin-in-law. He later went to work at Mayfair's Mahiki.

What does Jack Brooksbank do for a living?

Currently, Jack Brooksbank is a wine merchant and brand ambassador.

It was love at first sight.

Eugenie met Jack in 2010 while she was on a ski trip in Switzerland. Jack called the meeting love at first sight and they've been together ever since. He proposed to Eugenie lakeside in Nicaragua, dropping to one knee to ask for her hand in marriage. Eugenie described the moment, saying, "The lake was so beautiful. The lake had a special light I’d never seen. I actually said 'this is an incredible moment', and then he popped the question. I was over the moon, crying."

He proposed without a ring.

Jack didn't present a ring when he proposed, though he had already purchased the pink sapphire that would be the centerpiece. He and Eugenie later collaborated to design the ring.

They got married in 2018.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank got married at St. George's Chapel in 2018 — the same place Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot!

