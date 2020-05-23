20 Quotes About Fighting For Love — For Anyone Thinking About Giving Up On A Relationship

Don't stop fighting for love. Read this instead.

I wish I lived in a world where no matter what happened in your relationship (within reason, I’m not condoning cheating or anything here), everything could easily work itself out.

I know it’s not realistic, but I’m willing to put on my rose-colored glasses when things get really hard.

And sometimes nothing helps with that quite like the best quotes about how important it is to fight for love.

I think one of the hardest things to remember in relationships, and something I constantly have to remind myself of every day, is that a relationship is supposed to composed of two people who are have their own thoughts, friends, and lives, yet always feel at home with the person they love.

When you become too dependent on your significant other, it sometimes becomes unthinkable that you would do anything without that person. You might find yourself refusing to make a decision about your own personal life until you get some advice from your partner.

I’m not saying it’s bad to want to do everything with your significant other, but it’s not always the healthiest choice, either. You should want to be able to be your own person outside of your relationship in addition to enjoying the wonderful things about being a couple.

And of course, while smothering each other isn’t good, neither is cutting the other off or out for no reason. Relationships need to find a spot in the happy middle, which is often a lot harder than it sounds.

I am still learning about my partner every day, and we both struggle at time with figuring out how to stay happy as a couple while still being our own individual selves.

This middle ground is hard to find and it isn't hard to see why so many women feel like their relationship is failing at times, which is where these love quotes can help.

You want to be your significant other's everything, but then you forget to think about your own needs. And when no one else can relate to what you're going through, it can feel like there's no hope for you or your relationship.

Trust me, I've had these thoughts before and i can honestly say it does you no good to think this way. All you need is some inspiration to help get yourself back on the track to a healthy relationship.

And if it turns out your relationship isn't worth fighting for, you still are, so never give up on yourself, relationship or not.

Here are 20 quotes about why you should fight for love in relationships to remind you that your love is worth it (even when you fight).

1. Nothing comes easy.

"What comes easy won't last long, and what lasts long won't come easy." —​ Francis Kong​

2. You can overcome your problems.

“You can't just give up on someone because the situation's not ideal. Great relationships aren't great because they have no problems. They're great because both people care enough about the other person to find a way to make it work.”

3. Don't take the easy way out.

"A relationship is like a house. When a light bulb burns out, you don't go and buy a new house. You fix the light bulb."

4. Nothing and no one is perfect.

“A 'perfect marriage' is just two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other.”

5. Never stop.

"You never fail until you stop trying." — Albert Einstein

6. Always keep growing.

“Growth is a process. You gain, you lose, you cry, you grow, you learn, you try, you fail, but you keep trying.”

7. Some things are meant to be.

"When two people are meant for each other, no time is too long, no distance is too far, no one can ever tear them apart."

8. Expect affection, not perfection.

“Never leave a true relationship for a few faults. Nobody is perfect, nobody is correct, and in the end, affection is always greater than perfection.”

9. Yes, there are relationship rules.

"5 Rules of a Relationship: Stay faithful, make them feel wanted, respect your partner, don't flirt with others, make time."

10. You get out what you put in.

“If you want a relationship that looks and feels like the most amazing thing on earth, you need to treat it like it is the most amazing thing on earth.”

11. Use your words.

"50% of a great relationship is how you treat someone. The other 50% is having the ability and confidence to communicate the treatment you want in return." — Matthew Hussey

12. Rise like a phoenix.

“Sometimes, two people have to fall apart to realize how much they need to fall back together.” — Colleen Hoover, "This Girl"

13. We all make mistakes.

"We need to accept that we won't always make the right decisions. That we'll screw up royally sometimes." — Arianna Huffington

14. Learn to forgive.

“Forgiveness is not a feeling; it is a commitment. It is a choice to show mercy, not to hold the offense up against the offender. Forgiveness is an expression of love.” — Dr. Gary Chapman

15. Choose love ... again and again.

"A strong relationship requires choosing to love each other even in those moments when you struggle to like each other."

16. A tough call.

"One of the hardest decisions you'll ever face in love is choosing whether to walk away or try harder."

17. It shouldn't feel complicated.

“You'll know when a relationship is right for you. It will enhance your life, not complicate it.” — Brigitte Nicole

18. Pay attention.

"The most desired gift of love is not diamonds or chocolate. It is focused attention."

19. Love to infinity and beyond.

“There is no remedy for love, but to love more.” — Henry David Thoreau

20. What doesn't kill you ...

"The couples that are 'meant to be' are the one who go through everything that is meant to tear them apart and come out even stronger than they were before."

Emily Ratay is a full-time writer living in Pittsburgh who's passionate about the environment and feminism, and knows that anything is possible in the right pair of shoes.