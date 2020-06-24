50 Best Inner Lip Tattoo Ideas — And What You Need To Know Before Getting One

When your tattoo is hidden, there's many options to choose from.

Imagine you could get a tattoo that fades away completely over time, making it possible to be as bold or risky as you wish. Surprise! It is possible.

Welcome to the wonderful world of inner lip tattoos!

Not only do many inner lip tattoos fade within one to five years (some in even weeks to months), but the location is so well hidden and concealed that many individuals, including celebrities, love getting extra creative with this particular style of body ink.

Before you schedule an appointment at your favorite tattoo parlour, there some facts your should know about getting an inner lip tattoo:

The risk of infection may be higher when getting a lip tattoo, as the the mouth is a different part of the body to keep clean. Be sure to choose your tattoo artist carefully, and be sure they've not only established a solid reputation, but that they work for a registered tattoo parlor with valid certificates on display.

While everyone's pain threshold is different, lips tend to be sensitive. Be prepared for the fact that getting a lip tattoo may hurt — a lot.

Lip tattoos fade more quickly than most others, so yours is likely to require (painful) touch ups every few years if you do want to keep it vibrant.

In addition to possible infection, potential risks include swelling, scarring, allergic reactions (possibly anaphylaxis), and blood borne illnesses. While studies show that only 0.02% of all negative reactions to tattoos are severe, it's important to be aware and ask your tattoo artist what steps they take to keep you as safe as possible.

If, after looking through our selection of killer inner lip tattoo designs below, you decide to take the proverbial bite out of the lip tattoo apple, be sure to ask your tattoo artist for some helpful tips about how to prepare your mouth in advance in order to reduce your risk of infection or other negative side effects. You'll also want to make sure you get clear, detailed aftercare instructions.

Now that we've gotten through the basics, pucker up and prepared to be Inspired ...

Here's our hand-picked collection of the 50 best lip tattoo ideas and designs to use as inspiration when deciding what you want for your next ink.

Lip tattoos inspired by your favorite celebrities ...

Some of our favorite celebrities to follow on Instagram have jumped on the lip tattoo train. And just like any trend, when celebrities with large followings take to a new style, everyone else joins (even some celebrities follow the others, like Kendall Jenner and Ruby Rose).

1. Kendall Jenner— "Meow"

2. Ke$ha — "Suck It"

3. Miley Cyrus — Sad Kitty

4. Paris Jackson — "Motley"

5. James Charles — "Sisters"

6. Ryland Adams — Teacup plus "“In G”

7. Ethan Dolan — "Create"

8. Grayson Dolan — "Grind"

9. Allison Green — "5150"

See the video with her sister below.

10. Melissa Marie Green — “I (heart symbol) $”

11. Noah Cyrus — "Reh"

12. Madison Beer — "Honey"

Don't blink or you'll miss the quick shot of it in this video for her song, "Home With You."

13. Justine Skye — Smiley Face

14. Zonnique Pullins — "King"

15. Kitty Pryde — "Prince$$"

Lip tattoos inspired by the words you wish you could say ...

The best part of inner lip tattoos is that no one has to see them (unless you want them to). So why not say something a little scandalous, like the thought you've always wanted to say out loud to someone but bite your lip? Now when you bite your lip, know you're actually expressing yourself and saying how you feel.

16. Kiss Me

A post shared by V A N E S S A R O B E R T S (@vanessarobertsxo) on Jul 3, 2018 at 2:06pm PDT

17. Bite Me

A post shared by Genysistattoo (@genysistattoo) on Aug 6, 2018 at 2:01pm PDT

18. Stay Wild

A post shared by Dolo / Lola (@dolola__) on Jun 28, 2018 at 8:47pm PDT

19. Shut Up

A post shared by Vansh Chhabra (@pigmentedtattoos) on May 20, 2018 at 9:46pm PDT

Lip tattoos inspired by your favorite foods ...

Hey, if you eat something on the regular why not label your mouth with it?

20. Dolce

A post shared by cherry (@spicycherrie) on Jul 6, 2018 at 2:40pm PDT

21. Ice Cream

A post shared by LKXXY (@lkxxytats) on May 30, 2018 at 12:27am PDT

22. Chipotle

A post shared by Sara W (@sara_winland) on Mar 10, 2018 at 6:36pm PST

23. Nutella

A post shared by Full Moon Tattoo (@fullmoontattoo) on Mar 21, 2017 at 3:13am PDT

24. Taco

A post shared by Blue Bird Tattoo (@bluebirdtattoo) on Nov 15, 2016 at 2:55pm PST

Lip tattoos inspired by your favorite symbols...

These cute symbols ranging from passions, hobbies, and animals are the cutest addition to any lip ... or at least that's what we think.

25. Heart

A post shared by @dornrueschchen on Apr 27, 2018 at 9:52am PDT

26. Smiley Face (with a twist)

A post shared by Art Of Anarchy™ (@anarchytattoo) on Apr 29, 2018 at 11:51am PDT

27. Musical Notes

A post shared by Gillian (@gillian_ryan_) on Jul 9, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

28. Broken Heart

A post shared by Davin Yant (@nokoitattoo) on Jul 7, 2018 at 9:59am PDT

29. Cross

A post shared by Tattoo (@tattoo_inspoooo) on Apr 22, 2018 at 3:40pm PDT

30. Diamond

A post shared by Bartoello (@bartoello) on Dec 20, 2017 at 8:58am PST

31. Poison Logo

A post shared by Quincy Gow (@quincygow) on Oct 21, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

32. Brand Logo

A post shared by Red's Tattoo Parlour (@redstattooparlour) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

33. Skateboard

A post shared by EVA (@evapiercink) on Aug 7, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

34. Marijuana Leaf

A post shared by fase biometria (@biometria7) on May 19, 2017 at 3:30am PDT

35. Barbell

A post shared by cyn hatcher (@cyn665) on May 8, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

36. Geometric Symbols

A post shared by loco amor tattoo (@yae_eightysix) on Apr 19, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

37. Cupid's Arrow

A post shared by Inga St (@inga2.0) on Apr 10, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

38. Hang 10

A post shared by T a s h (@taashh1234) on Mar 22, 2017 at 9:07pm PDT

39. Infinity Symbol

A post shared by sweet yella bone (@aisha_brielle) on Jan 14, 2017 at 9:32pm PST

40. Crown

A post shared by Selena (@accf88) on Nov 17, 2016 at 4:55pm PST

41. Kitty

A post shared by Eddie Johnson a.k.a. "MEAT" (@meat_at_animalhousetat2) on Jul 24, 2016 at 9:29pm PDT

Lip tattoos that are iconic and expressive with just one word ...

Whether you love whole heartedly, have a nickname or favorite city, why not show it off (or at least express yourself) through ink?

42. Live | Free

A post shared by Courtney Carter (@courtneycarter) on Nov 24, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

43. Love

A post shared by kobie ellis (@terreltriceps) on May 14, 2018 at 9:02pm PDT

44. Bo$$

A post shared by Jose Pedreros (@lemurtattoo) on Aug 2, 2018 at 11:44am PDT

45. Think

A post shared by Linda Colleoni (@lindacolleoni) on Jul 25, 2018 at 8:06am PDT

46. Metal

47. Silence

A post shared by bastard (@bastardvlado) on Jun 29, 2018 at 7:51am PDT

48. Reckless

A post shared by Gareth Sands (@twotonetattoo) on Jun 21, 2018 at 7:30am PDT

49. Kindness

A post shared by @ironicpacifism on Jun 5, 2018 at 11:43am PDT

50. Cheers

A post shared by Jean-Baptiste Fourage (@jeanbonbeurre) on Apr 8, 2018 at 8:58am PDT

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Elizabeth Blasi is a New York-based lifestyle and travel writer who is often seen with a suitcase in hand, jetsetting to her next location. As a true Digital Nomad, her love of writing and romance novels means her laptop is always beside her.