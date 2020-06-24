50 Best Inner Lip Tattoo Ideas — And What You Need To Know Before Getting One

When your tattoo is hidden, there's many options to choose from.
Imagine you could get a tattoo that fades away completely over time, making it possible to be as bold or risky as you wish. Surprise! It is possible.
Welcome to the wonderful world of inner lip tattoos!
Not only do many inner lip tattoos fade within one to five years (some in even weeks to months), but the location is so well hidden and concealed that many individuals, including celebrities, love getting extra creative with this particular style of body ink.
Before you schedule an appointment at your favorite tattoo parlour, there some facts your should know about getting an inner lip tattoo:
- The risk of infection may be higher when getting a lip tattoo, as the the mouth is a different part of the body to keep clean. Be sure to choose your tattoo artist carefully, and be sure they've not only established a solid reputation, but that they work for a registered tattoo parlor with valid certificates on display.
- While everyone's pain threshold is different, lips tend to be sensitive. Be prepared for the fact that getting a lip tattoo may hurt — a lot.
- Lip tattoos fade more quickly than most others, so yours is likely to require (painful) touch ups every few years if you do want to keep it vibrant.
- In addition to possible infection, potential risks include swelling, scarring, allergic reactions (possibly anaphylaxis), and blood borne illnesses. While studies show that only 0.02% of all negative reactions to tattoos are severe, it's important to be aware and ask your tattoo artist what steps they take to keep you as safe as possible.
If, after looking through our selection of killer inner lip tattoo designs below, you decide to take the proverbial bite out of the lip tattoo apple, be sure to ask your tattoo artist for some helpful tips about how to prepare your mouth in advance in order to reduce your risk of infection or other negative side effects. You'll also want to make sure you get clear, detailed aftercare instructions.
Now that we've gotten through the basics, pucker up and prepared to be Inspired ...
Here's our hand-picked collection of the 50 best lip tattoo ideas and designs to use as inspiration when deciding what you want for your next ink.
Lip tattoos inspired by your favorite celebrities ...
Some of our favorite celebrities to follow on Instagram have jumped on the lip tattoo train. And just like any trend, when celebrities with large followings take to a new style, everyone else joins (even some celebrities follow the others, like Kendall Jenner and Ruby Rose).
1. Kendall Jenner— "Meow"
2. Ke$ha — "Suck It"
3. Miley Cyrus — Sad Kitty
4. Paris Jackson — "Motley"
5. James Charles — "Sisters"
6. Ryland Adams — Teacup plus "“In G”
7. Ethan Dolan — "Create"
8. Grayson Dolan — "Grind"
9. Allison Green — "5150"
See the video with her sister below.
10. Melissa Marie Green — “I (heart symbol) $”
11. Noah Cyrus — "Reh"
12. Madison Beer — "Honey"
Don't blink or you'll miss the quick shot of it in this video for her song, "Home With You."
13. Justine Skye — Smiley Face
14. Zonnique Pullins — "King"
15. Kitty Pryde — "Prince$$"
Lip tattoos inspired by the words you wish you could say ...
The best part of inner lip tattoos is that no one has to see them (unless you want them to). So why not say something a little scandalous, like the thought you've always wanted to say out loud to someone but bite your lip? Now when you bite your lip, know you're actually expressing yourself and saying how you feel.
16. Kiss Me
17. Bite Me
18. Stay Wild
19. Shut Up
Lip tattoos inspired by your favorite foods ...
Hey, if you eat something on the regular why not label your mouth with it?
20. Dolce
21. Ice Cream
22. Chipotle
23. Nutella
24. Taco
Lip tattoos inspired by your favorite symbols...
These cute symbols ranging from passions, hobbies, and animals are the cutest addition to any lip ... or at least that's what we think.
25. Heart
26. Smiley Face (with a twist)
27. Musical Notes
28. Broken Heart
29. Cross
30. Diamond
31. Poison Logo
32. Brand Logo
33. Skateboard
34. Marijuana Leaf
35. Barbell
36. Geometric Symbols
37. Cupid's Arrow
38. Hang 10
39. Infinity Symbol
40. Crown
41. Kitty
Lip tattoos that are iconic and expressive with just one word ...
Whether you love whole heartedly, have a nickname or favorite city, why not show it off (or at least express yourself) through ink?
42. Live | Free
43. Love
44. Bo$$
45. Think
46. Metal
47. Silence
48. Reckless
49. Kindness
50. Cheers
Elizabeth Blasi is a New York-based lifestyle and travel writer who is often seen with a suitcase in hand, jetsetting to her next location. As a true Digital Nomad, her love of writing and romance novels means her laptop is always beside her.