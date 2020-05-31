32 Hilarious Donut Quotes In Celebration Of National Donut Day

Are you hungry yet?

If it weren't obvious already, today is the official Nation Donut Day. Yes, there's a national holiday in celebration of America's sweetest treat that no one knows how to spell (is it donut? Doughnut? Technically it's both, believe it or not.)

Who cares — as long as it's in your belly, amirite?!

According to the Smithsonian Magazine, doughnuts came to be a few different ways, but the gist of it goes like this: a mother from the mid-19th century wanted to provide pastries that wouldn't spoil so easily for her son's long shipping voyages through New England's waterways. She "put hazelnuts or walnuts in the center, where the dough might not cook through, and in a literal-minded way called them doughnuts," writes David A. Taylor.

Then, of course, her son took all the credit for the maybe-even-more famous donut hole. Taylor explains,

"Using the top of a round tin pepper box, [Captain Gregory] cut into the middle of a doughnut "the first doughnut hole ever seen by mortal eyes.”

And the rest was history.

So what is it that makes donuts a pastry that has ruled the dessert empire ever since? With insanely popular chains like Krispy Kreme and Dunkin Donuts specializing in selling donuts to a mass market, to small but locally-backed gourmet donut shops like Sugar Shack Donuts, Donut King and Voodoo Doughnut located in every state in the U.S., it's hard to determine just one thing that makes them so special.

Maybe that's the whole point, really — each and every donut is its own unique mish-mash of sugary sweet (and sometimes salty) flavors that appeal to literally everyone.

Either way, the love for donuts is real. And we've made that apparent with the hundreds of funny memes and donut quotes all over the internet. So we've made today extra special for you, and gathered some of our favorites from across the web.

Enjoy, and salivate. And then go out and get yourself a free donut (YES, stores are literally giving FREE DONUTS AWAY TODAY.) You're welcome.

(And don't forget to brush your teeth after all that sugar.)

1. Sugar bagels sound delicious, though.

"For a second I forgot the word 'donut' and called them 'sugar bagels'. I'm never speaking again."

2. Nothing to worry about with this much sugar!

"Donut worry, be happy."

3. MIND. BLOWN.

"The game has officially been changed."

4. Truth.

"I've come to the conclusion that the bigger the cheerio the better it tastes."

5. Donuts > abs.

"When you kinda want abs, but you kinda wanna eat 17 donuts and 3 large pizzas."

6. Donut start this argument.

"Oh donut even."

7. Now it's stuck in your head...

"Donut stop believing!"

8. Be happy!

"Donut worry, be happy!"

9. You can make it! (To the nearest donut shop.)

"Donut give up"

10. Could you imagine a bouquet of donuts on a stick?! SO ROMANTIC!

"You donut know how much I love you."

11. Sugar rules.

"All you need is love and donuts."

12. But the holes are delicious though...

"The optimist sees the donut, the pessimist sees the hole." — Oscar Wilde

13. Can you think of anything better?

"A donut is happiness with sprinkles on top."

14. Now there are 6 love languages.

"Donuts are my love language."

15. You do you. And sprinkles.

"Whatever sprinkles your donuts."

16. Unless that vibe include eating donuts. Then go right ahead.

"Donut kill my vibe."

17. Not sure this is how to make life LONGER, per se...

"Life is short, eat more donuts!"

18. Live in the moment. With a donut in your hand.

"Love — Life — Donuts"

19. And tastier, too.

"Donuts are cheaper than therapy."

20. Let me eat in peace.

"Donut judge me."

21. Now you've got the idea.

"You complEAT me!"

22. Glazed doughnuts are the BEST doughnuts.

"And the donut just stood there with a glazed expression."

23. Get it right.

"You need to understand the difference between want and need. Like I want abs, but I need donuts."

24. How does this keep happening?!

"I hate when I think I'm buying organic vegetables and when I get hoe I discover they're just regular donuts."

25. This sounds like sweet, sweet heaven.

"I just need like a 4 hour nap, a coffee and 3 donuts. Also can we scratch the whole adult thing today?"

26. It's healthy, obviously.

"Eat more hole foods. AKA donuts."

27. Why can't life be fair?

"I'm just a girl, standing in front of a salad, asking for it to be a donut."

28. Oh how I love them so!

"Oh donuts ... how I love your curves and all your edges... all your perfect imperfections."

29. Make you skinny, probably.

"Donuts. Is there anything they can't do?" — Matt Groening

30. It's true.

"Everything is better with donuts."

31. Don't panic! There's more donuts to eat.

"Donut panic!"

Kayla Cavanagh is an editor and writer living in Central Florida, covering relationship, quotes and pop-culture topics.