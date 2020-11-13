Everything You Need To Know About Jacob Roloff's Wife, Isabel Sofia Rock

We watched Jacob Roloff grow up right before our eyes on Little People, Big World. He has amicably split from the reality show — more on that here — and has moved on with his life.

His two brothers, Zach and Jeremy, have both married and are dads. His sister Molly also got married.

In Sept. of 2019, Jacob Roloff — the youngest of the Roloff kids — got married to his longtime partner, Isabel Sofia Rock.

Who is Jacob Roloff's wife, Isabel Sofia Rock?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Isabel Sofia Rock and her relationship with Jacob Roloff.

The two are childhood friends.

According to Rock's Instagram post, “We met on the school bus when we were young; the houses we grew up in only being a few miles apart in Helvetia, Oregon and this led to a long friendship. We started dating when I graduated high school, been together three years now, and raised our two pups together…”

They got engaged on Christmas.

Jacob proposed on a frozen pond in Iceland, late on Christmas day. How sweet is that?

Isabel Sofia Rock is an artist and photographer.

Her website, Rock + Roloff, features her paintings and gorgeous photos she has taken.

She and Jacob created the site together, where his writing (Jacob's a published author) is also included.

Her mom passed away from breast cancer.

Her mother died in 2014, with Isabel making a promise to write a book about her mom and use the money to build her dream home.

In a heartfelt post in October 2017, she wrote:

“Captioning this photo ‘I miss my mom’ is a bit too obvious and repetitive to all of the posts I've ever written about her. She was my best friend. I know everybody says that about their mom but I mean we did everything together. Friends would ask me to hangout and almost always I would've rather hung out with her... I remember one time in particular after one of those days I said to her, through tearful eyes, ‘Mom, I know you are sick but you have to grow old enough for me to write my book, and then I'll have the money to build your dream house. It'll be just like those fancy ones but better, exactly how you'd want it.’ She'd just smile her warm, comforting smile. I still want to build you that dream house, Mama. Just now you'll be able to appreciate it in a different way.”

She gets along well with the Roloff family.

Since the two have known each other for years, she’s gotten to know Jacob’s family.

She even attended Molly’s wedding!

His mom and her dad also seem to get along swimmingly. That’s the best news any future bride could ask for.

She's an outspoken liberal.

Isabel has attended rallies and marches for environmental protection, often tweets her support for Black Lives Matter and is outspoken against sexism.

Her ideologies break from the Roloff family, who are conservative Christians, especially Jeremy and his wife, Aubrey.

She's incredibly supportive of her husband.

It’s no secret Isabel loves and adores Jacob. And she has no problem gushing about him.

“I love this guy. I'm so proud of him,” she said. He's currently finishing up his second book in less than a year. What?! Who does that?... He continuously inspires and encourages me. His energy is calming and he is so sure of himself that he leaves others feeling comforted.

When did Jacob Roloff and Isabel Sofia Rock get married?

The two young lovebirds tied the knot on Sept. 7, 2019 in a rustic farmhouse ceremony.

A year before the big day, Isabel opened up about her journey and how she was looking forward to spending her life with Jacob.

“This has been a really challenging season of life for me, and for us, and we have been in ‘transition’ for what feels like an eternity. I know it is all part of our journey, and I am trying to honor that while also manage my anxiety," she wrote in a heartfelt post at the time.

"I have faith that all of it will lead us to where we are supposed to be, and each day brings new blessings (trying so hard to believe that),” she continued.

“Focusing on the present moment and recognizing that being engaged only exists for a short time, and soon enough — ONE YEAR FROM TODAY — we will finally be married and it will be the best day of our lives.”

You can catch Little People Big World on TLC on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

