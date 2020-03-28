Who Is Chris Marek? 7 Weird Details About Amy Roloff's' Fiancé

He features prominently on this season of Little People, Big World.

Who is Chris Marek, Amy Roloff's fiancé? After Little People Big World's patriarch and matriarch Matt and Amy Roloff's shocking (or maybe not-so-shocking?) split a few years ago, they have both been involved in serious relationships.

Matt is dating Caryn Chandler, who's been an employee of the Roloff family farm for over a decade. As for Amy, she's been in a relationship with boyfriend Chris Marek for a while now. The couple even celebrated their one year anniversary on the show!

And since the show is returning with a new season premiering on March 31st, fans are wondering what the current status of Roloff and Marek's relationship is.

So, who is Chris Marek? Here's all you need to know about the new man in Amy Roloff's life, who has been featured prominently on the latest seasons of Little People, Big World.

Who is Chris Marek? Roloff never thought she'd date someone average-sized.

"I just never thought someone who is average size would be interested in me," she previously revealed. "I just really want [Chris] to never question or doubt the relationship because I'm a little person. I just have a good time. I have fun with him. I never thought I'd be dating as a grandma, and it's nice to experience that and be with someone."

Matt and Amy used to live about 500 feet away from each other.

People often asked how they made that work and whether either of them had plans to move away from the farm.

"Am I gonna move off the farm? It's tough thinking about spending eternity, or whatever that means, here with Amy," Matt said in 2018. "Now that Amy and I are divorced, I just want my own path that's separate from Amy's. It really has to do with just creating a little more balance in my own life."

However, Amy finally made the decision to move recently and get her own place. She revealed, “I don’t think it’s working for me anymore that he’s just 500 feet away from me. So, I will go ahead and do the buyout.”

Her and Marek are currently in the midst of working on their new home.

He loves motorcycles.

The couple embarked on a motorcycle road trip through Oregon, Washington, and Canada in summer 2017. But the timing of the trip was a bit controversial, given that Amy's son Jeremy and his wife Audrey were due to give birth at the same time.

This wasn't the first time Amy had butted heads with Audrey, either. Audrey is a devout Christian and the Roloff's divorce didn't sit well with her. Audrey took a shot at the Roloffs in a Facebook post from September 2016 thanking her husband. “Thank you for being my biggest supporter and encourager of my dreams,” she wrote. “Thank you for prioritizing me over work, guys night, your former family, your phone, and your dreams.”

Following the birth of Audrey and Jeremy's daughter, Ember, they've seemed to squash their beef. Audrey attended Amy's birthday party in 2017 and all was well. It's funny how babies bring everyone together.

Marek and Roloff got into a big fight on their motorcycle trip.

"I'm definitely enjoying the trip, but we did get into an argument," Roloff confessed. "When we were having dinner, he just left, and he was gone for a long time, and I was left by myself. I had no idea where he was, what we was doing... Ugh, I was so mad at him."

Marek eventually returned to the table, saying he had to step away to talk to friends, but Roloff was not having it. He defended himself saying, "My head was in a different place when I walked away from the table. There's some fundamentals in a relationship, and the two that we've got nailed are trust and communication. We trust each other 100 percent and we communicate well, so that's part of the reason it's going so well."

The two have since made up.

Fans soon started to speculate about whether or not the two were engaged.

In 2018, photos of Roloff with a ring on her hand sparked speculation that their may be wedding bells in the future. "I see that ring, Amy," one commenter wrote. Another added, "Are you two engaged now???"

Sadly, the ring turned out to be on her pinky finger, so there was no wedding for these two... yet.

He went MIA from Roloff's Instagram for a little while, which prompted breakup rumors.

Fans started to notice that Roloff had been posting a lot of photos without her beau. She posted photos with friends out to dinner and hanging out socially and she also went to visit her daughter Molly in Spokane, Washington without Chris, prompting fans to wonder whether the two had called it quits.

However, neither Marek or Roloff released any statements themselves saying that they had broken up.

He says he gets along with Matt Roloff — but fans think differently.

Fans suggested Roloff was taking shots at her ex on social media by being so openly gushy about Marek. But Matt hasn't exactly been tight-lipped about his new girlfriend, either. Chris answered everyone's burning question: Does he get along with Matt?

“To be honest, Amy was concerned in the beginning about how Matt and I might interact," Chris said. "[She has] no concerns about that now. Everything is good. Matt and I get along just fine.”

They recently got engaged!

She told People, who shared exclusive photos of Marek on his knee proposing to Roloff, "I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled! I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

They've postponed their wedding.

In February 2020, Roloff took to her Facebook to give fans an update on the nuptials. After receiving a question about her wedding, she replied, “Chris and I are planning to get married in 2021. We haven’t set a date yet. We’ll work on that later in the year.”

Roloff also said that they're just too busy right now to even think about a wedding. “I think there’s just so much going on. Getting settled into the new house, projects in the new house, and everything like that.”

However, Roloff assured her fans that she and Marek would definitely not elope and that she wants a wedding. “I’m much more of a traditional person... I want the wedding and the reception. I would like to share that experience with [Chris].”

Molly Given is a writer living in Philadelphia and lover of all things to do with mystery and magic in life. When she’s not writing her fingers off she can be found planning her next adventure in a new part of the world.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on May 2, 2018 and was updated with the latest information.