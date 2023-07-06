What You See First In This Visual Test Reveals Your Most Deeply Hidden Personal Weakness

Part of the reality of being born a human is learning to accept the fact that in addition to all of our tremendous personal powers, we also have areas in which we could use some... help.

For some of us, your greatest personal weakness might be a tendency to lose our temper too quickly, while for others it might be a tendency to shut down emotionally. Whatever the case may be, we all have a weakness.

It's nice to imagine that we're all perfect, but that just isn't the case. Frankly, it's a good thing — if we were all perfect souls, the world would be a pretty boring place without any original thought or conflict to speak of in the least.

While you don't need a personality test to know that we all have our own set of personal strengths and weaknesses, they can still be helpful. Because while the weakness part isn't particularly pleasant to admit, the truth is that they come with the territory.

While that might sound ideal on the surface, it's anything but. No matter how uncomfortable conflict may be, it's part of how we all grow as human beings. It's how we learn, it's how we thrive, and it's how we improve the way in which we learn to interact with others over time.

This visual personality test is designed to help you identify your own greatest weakness in just a handful of seconds.

The test is a quick and unbelievably easy way to isolate issues that can be kind of hard to figure out. All you need to do is look at the picture below and make a note of the first image you see.

Then, scroll down to find out what this personality test reveals about your most deeply hidden personal weakness.

Photo: Oleg Shuplyak

1. If you saw the old musician first

If you saw the old musician, you are the type of person who is extremely goal-orientated. Thankfully for you, your goals are often directly related to the passions that you are pursuing in life.

Sometimes you wonder if you've made the right choices. Don't worry, you have, and all that hard work is going to pay off. As you know, sometimes you need to make difficult sacrifices when it comes to achieving your dreams.

Your greatest weakness is your inability to connect in a meaningful way with the people in your life.

Yes, you're great at your job, and yes, you have a tremendous capacity for love, but the truth of the matter is that because of your single-minded focus and attention to detail, you often forget to make the people you love real priorities. All the success in the entire world means nothing at all unless you have people to share it with you.

2. If you saw the man's face first

If you saw the man's face when you looked at this image, you are the type of person who spends your life going with the flow. You don't consider yourself to be the "hippie" type, but you are known for your laid-back nature and your peaceful aura.

You have opinions and you certainly get angry when it's appropriate, but you are a person who prefers sailing from one unexpected adventure to the next.

Your greatest weakness is your inability to speak honestly about your feelings.

You get angry, and you get sad, too. You're a human being, after all. However, expressing those feelings when they come has never been your strongest suit.

If you keep all of the things you're really feeling inside, it won't help you at all. Let those feelings out. People won't hate you, they will listen to you — and you'll find yourself feeling a whole lot happier.

3. If you saw the woman's face first

If you saw the woman's face when you looked at this image, you are the kind of person others view as a leader. You are strong, confident, and gifted when it comes to getting along with others.

You have interpersonal skills that would put the likes of Oprah Winfrey herself to shame. You're the master of spinning many plates, and you know when you need to take a break and get yourself some much needed rest and relaxation.

Your greatest weakness is your inability to delegate responsibilities.

Just because you can handle every single one of the insane amount of tasks you deal with daily, that doesn't mean that you should do it. Right now you might feel like the words "burn out" are not in your vocabulary, but until you learn to trust the people around you to take on their fair share of the load, burning out is going to be an inevitable future for you.

4. If you saw the man with the mustache first

​If you saw the man with the mustache when you looked at this picture, you are a nervous and fearful person.

Trying new things is terrifying to you. It's not because you don't crave new experiences or making new memories, but to you the idea of tackling something you've never tried before is daunting simply because it is such an unknown. You're kind and intelligent, but you're also a little bit jittery and skittish, too.

Your greatest weakness is your stubborn streak.

When you make a decision about something, for better or for worse, your mind is made up, whether that decision is actually the best one for you to make is beside the point. When you are stubborn, you ultimately hurt no one but yourself.

It's natural to be fearful about new experiences, but digging in your heels and refusing to participate will alienate people and leave you feeling miserable in the end.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is an editor, freelance writer, former Senior Staff Writer for YourTango, and the former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek. Her bylines have appeared in Fatherly, Gizmodo, Yahoo Life, Jezebel, Apartment Therapy, Bustle, Cosmopolitan, SheKnows, and many others.