The Image You See First In This Visual Test Reveals What Draws People To You

No matter who you are, there is something about you that draws other people in, and the image you see first in this visual test reveals what that something special is.

Research shows that most people end up with someone who is similarly attractive. Knowing what your most attractive feature or trait is can therefore help you recognize who you'd be most likely to end up with yourself.

I personally don't think of myself as charming or charismatic. I tend to think that if I went around thinking that way about myself, it would mean I'm a total narcissist. It may feel uncomfortable to sit around and think about your better qualities, but the truth of the matter is that you should. By pinpointing what it is that makes you attractive, fun, and engaging to other people, you can harness those traits to make more friends, enhance your existing relationships, and even get ahead professionally.

This visual test reveals what it is that draws people to you.

Simply look at the image below and pay close attention to the first thing that you see. Then scroll down to find out what that reveals it is that makes you attractive to other people.

1. If you saw the people first

If you saw the people first, the thing that draws people to you is your amazing ability to go with the flow.

While this might make you sound laid back, you could also be anything but. Friends count on you when it comes to going to a strange new place, checking out a new restaurant, or just generally going on adventures. You're a strong leader with an eye for what's next, just don't forget to savor the moment.

2. If you saw the flying saucers first

If you saw the flying saucers first, the thing that draws people to you is your good heart.

Not only are you loving, and patient, and kind, but you also happen to be one of those rare people who never judge a friend or turns them away for making a decision that might be seen as risky or unconventional. You're loyal to a fault. But what draws people to you could also hurt you, so make sure to protect yourself while you're busy lovin' on everyone else.

3. If you saw the alien's face first

If you saw the alien's face first, the thing that draws people to you is the way you fully embrace the weird and wacky.

You've never been one to do what everyone else is doing. You're an odd duck and you're proud of that oddness, and that makes others feel comfortable being odd with you. Greatness often inspires imitators, so try not to lose your cool when losers bite your style. ​

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a freelance writer, editor, former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek, and former Senior Staff Writer for YourTango. Her bylines have appeared on Fatherly, Bustle, SheKnows, Jezebel, and many others.