What You See First In This Visual Test Reveals Your Deepest Personal Strengths

While online personality tests are never going to be as comprehensive as those conducted by psychologists or human resources professionals, optical illusion-based quizzes like this visual personality test that reveals your deepest personal strengths are designed to offer smaller insights that can help people better understand themselves.

In this way, these personality tests offer a powerful glimpse into each of our inner workings. And, believe it or not, what you see when you look at optical illusions can reveal fascinating information about you that you might otherwise never consciously know.

While appearances can often be deceiving, challenging yourself to reflect on what you see when you first look at something, versus once your eyes and mind have take a few moments to adjust, is a great way to learn more about how you tick and why.

Take a look at this visual personality test — then look below to find out what you see first reveals your deepest personal strengths.

After looking at the image, make a note of the very first thing you see. Once you've determined that, the fun of understanding yourself begins.

1. If you saw the little girl first ...

If you saw the little girl first when you looked at this image, you've got a secret ability to move through life's greatest obstacles with comfort and ease.

While other people might shudder in the face of change or challenges, inside of you is a youthful spirit of resilience that refuses to be squelched.

When you find yourself in situations that might understandably make others fearful, you refuse to bow under pressure. Your quiet optimism and youthful perspective (no matter your age) will always be your emotional bedrock.

2. If you saw the skull first ...

If you saw the skull first when you looked at the image, your greatest strength is your intellectual prowess.

While we tend to associate skulls with death, the paranormal, or something vaguely sinister, fret not. The symbolism regarding your character traits couldn't be more positive, as the skull is a sign that your greatest strength is your intellect.

For years skulls have been used in art and literature to represent the power of the mind, and that's true here as well. There is no situation you can't handle with the power of your mind.

Of course, this doesn't mean you're necessarily a straight-A student type. Intellect is about far more than book learning and memorizing facts. Overall, your capacity for deep, considered thought is one of the biggest strengths you possess.

3. If you saw the scenery first ...

If you saw the scenery first when you looked at this image, your greatest strength is your ability to trust your instincts.

When you look closely, you'll see that the scenery in question is the entry point into misty, darkened woods. While this may seem foreboding, you have nothing here to fear.

When the scenery catches your eye before anything else, it means that you thrive in environments and situations where most people would panic. Lost in the woods? You don't need to borrow anyone's breadcrumbs. Follow your gut and you'll find the path that works for you.

When you feel directionless, confused, or frustrated at times, remember that your instincts are solid. You're the type of person who can always rely on what your spirit knows in order to make the right decisions at the right times.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is an editor, freelance writer, former Senior Staff Writer for YourTango, and the former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek. Her bylines have appeared in Fatherly, Gizmodo, Yahoo Life, Jezebel, Apartment Therapy, Bustle, Cosmopolitan, SheKnows, and many others.