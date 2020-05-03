5 Tantric Handjob Techniques His Penis Will Never Forget!

It's all about the lingam massage ...

By Carrie Borzillo

Before I stepped into “Snake Charming” class on my trip to Hedonism II — the clothing optional, adults-only resort in Negril, Jamaica — I thought there was no way I was going to learn anything new.

At the risk of sounding cocky, my boyfriend says my handjob skills are quite epic, so I was pretty sure I already knew how to give the best hand jobs ever.

But, we were at Hedo to try new things, like going nude 24/7, having sex on the beach, and taking the week-long courses in tantric sex and massage techniques for couples.

So, epic handjob skills aside, we gave the art of learning how to give a tantric lingam (which means penis in Sanskrit) massage a go.

Well, kudos to Kim and Brad Walker of Houston, Texas-based Tantric Hearts, who have been teaching tantric sex and couples workshops at Hedonism II for 17 years, for proving me oh so wrong.

They taught this old dog a few new tricks — 16 new tricks, in fact, five of which I’ll share in detail.

During class we learned how to give a penis massage (also known as a lingam massage) with moves called: Thank U, Sausage Roll, Polish the Helmet, The OK, Windshield Wiper, Fire Starter, Ring N Tickle, Peace Grip, Thumb PPT (PPT = Pressure Point), Knuckle PPT, Bendy Thing, Sextension, Press N Pull, Peace Press (not to be confused with the aforementioned Peace Grip), Vas Press, and the Thumbs Up.

If you want give the man in your life a tantric penis massage (aka the best hand job ever), here are 5 of my boyfriend’s favorite techniques from among the many we tried:

1. The Windshield Wiper

Put oil on your man’s belly just above the pubic bone and pull gently down on his scrotum. With your hand placed flat on the outside shaft of his penis, you move the penis from left to right like a windshield wiper (the oil helps it glide with ease).

This one evoked a bit of a giggle from us. My boyfriend thought it was exciting because it was new, but didn’t quite love it as much as other techniques.

2. The OK

Make the “OK” sign with your thumb and first finger in the shape of a circle and your remaining fingers straight up and place the tip of the penis in the circle. Focus the massage on the ridge and tip of the head.

Some men are too sensitive for this, so be aware of how your partner is responding.

3. The Sausage Roll

Grasp the base of his penis with one hand and layer your other hand in a grip on the top of his penis so that the edges of your fists are touching. Hold this penis tightly, but don’t squeeze too hard. Stroke the penis with both hands going in unison up and down.

This makes a guy with a small penis feel bigger.

4. Polish the Helmet

Grasp the penis tightly with a full-hand grip. As you are stroking it up and down, place your other hand over the tip of the penis with the head in the middle part of the inside of hand and move that hand in circles.

It helps if the inside of that hand is oiled up. It’s kind of like the thing we all did as kids where you’re patting your hand and circling your belly to test your coordination.

5. The Fire Starter

Don’t attempt this dry! Coconut oil is your best friend here or you can cause some serious friction to your man’s skin.

Place one hand on one side of the penis and the other on the other side and move your hands back and forth as if you are starting a fire with a stick, or when one rubs their hands together to generate heat.

This works best when the penis is placed between closed fingers so that the fingers feel like ridges.

With her provocative writing style and penchant for in-depth research, Carrie Borzillo has earned renown and respect over her 20 years as a music and entertainment journalist. She has also written about sex advice columns for Gene Simmons’ Tongue Magazine, SuicideGirls, and THC Expose Magazine, and has appeared on national shows such as “Loveline” with Dr. Drew, Playboy Radio, and others.

This article was originally published at Sexpert.com. Reprinted with permission from the author.