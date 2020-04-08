The Magical Thing That Happens When You Press Each Finger On Your Hand

Stimulate these pressure points to get rid of ailments like pain, nausea and stress.

Many people, ancient and living today, believed that most of the body's ills comes from disharmony inside of the body.

That disharmony can be achieved through bad diet, bad habits, and poor thoughts.

Jin Shin Jyutsu, which is an ancient art of mending from Japan, uses certain pressure points to create harmony again in your body.

Lest you think this practice is anything less than scientific, the UC San Diego School of Medicine's Integrative Medicine Center offers the following explanation:

"Jin Shin Jyutsu (JSJ) is a 3,000-year-old ancient healing art. There is a growing body of research on the use of JSJ that has shown it to be beneficial for a variety of health conditions ... {This] gentle form of acupressure therapy that uses light finger pressure over specific points on the body while fully clothed {restoring] the flow of energy, which may be blocked due to illness or pain.

"JSJ is beneficial for a variety of conditions including acute and chronic pain, increasing immune function, eliminating fatigue, reducing stress, and improving digestion."

Using the image below, you can find the right fingers to put pressure on to help relieve certain symptoms in your body.

Here's what happens when you activate the pressure points on each finger on your hand:

If you put pressure on the thumb: you bring harmony to your stomach and spleen. You can also relieve nervousness, anxiety and depression. You can also relieve skin problems, headaches, stomach aches, and the sensation of constantly being ill.

If you put pressure on the index or pointer finger: you bring harmony to your kidneys and bladder. You can also relieve feelings of apprehension, as well as muscle cramps, back pain, tooth aches and digestive tract problems.

If you put pressure on the middle finger: you bring harmony to your liver and nerves. You can also relieve feelings of anger and uncertainty. You also improve your cardiovascular health, menstrual pain, issues with vision, and headaches.

If you put pressure on the ring finger: you bring harmony to your lungs and digestive organs. You can also relieve feelings of distress, as well as ringing in the ears, breathing problems, and digestive problems.

If you put pressure on the little finger: you bring harmony to your heart. Feelings of tension, anxiety and loneliness are relieved. You can also improve throat pain, flatulence, and issues with your bones.

Give it a try!

This article was originally published at Higher Perspective. Reprinted with permission from the author.