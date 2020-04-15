How You Make A Fist Reveals One Really Weird Thing About Your Personality

Photo: wittyfeed
How You Make A Fist Reveals One Totally Weird Thing About Your Personality
Writer
Entertainment And News
April 15, 2020

Whoa!

Generally, one makes a fist in order to punch someone or something, but making a fist can also be used as a way to reveal your personality.

Just like your facial shape, nail shape and lip shape, all are telling things about you to people who see you.

And so does the way you clench your fist.

1. The Open Heart Fist

If your fist-making-method is to ball up your fist and then rest your thumb against your index finger, then you are a very kind and giving person.

Unfortunately, because you're so generous and unselfish, you have been taken advantage of in your life.

RELATED: Quiz: Your 5 DOMINANT Personality Traits Based On Pictures You Like

When someone uses your openness for their own goals, just learn from the experience and move on.

This should be easy, as you're a natural student and you love learning new things and exploring new places.

2. The Creative Person's Fist

If balling up your fist involves your thumb covering a number of your fingers, then you're a highly creative person. While you have high self-esteem, you also have a fear of failure.

People like you and are drawn to you, so if you take risks, especially where other people are concerned, it will pay off for you.

You're outgoing and your friends love you for your honesty and intelligence.

RELATED: Quiz: What Is Your Personality Type Based On The Words You Use?

3. The Charmer Fist


All images: wittyfeed

If you protect your thumb by placing your fingers over it while in fist-mode, you're a very funny, charming person, and people gravitate to you.

You have a zen-like attitude that no one can disturb.

You do feel sad for others and their situations, and must work at not letting their problems bring you down.

You love beauty and art, and seek harmony in all things.

Trending Now

The Weird Sensory Symptom That Means You Might Have Coronavirus
The Weird Sensory Symptom That Means You Might Have Coronavirus
20 Photos Of Young Kim Kardashian Before & After Alleged Plastic Surgery
20 Photos Of Young Kim Kardashian 'Before Plastic Surgery'
jay-z beyonce apesht
Jay-Z Finally Explained Why He Cheated On Beyonce
The Blood Type That's Most Susceptible To Coronavirus
The Blood Type That's Most Susceptible To Coronavirus

RELATED: What Your Facial Features Reveal About You, According To Science

Christine Schoenwald is a love and entertainment writer. 

Author
Writer