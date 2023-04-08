The Symbol You Choose In This Visual Personality Test Reveals What Type Of Empath You Are

By Emilia Gordon

It’s a common notion that an empath is a person who experiences what the other person is going through, but an empath actually understands why the person is going through that particular phase. This understanding gives the empath a clear picture of whatever is happening (and why).

But have you ever wondered, "What type of empath am I?" If so, you are not alone. You see, one empath can differ from another in terms of feeling these experiences because each one of us has a varied set of personality traits. There are actually several different types of empaths.

Wondering which empath you are? This visual personality test shows you your specific empath type.

Just look at the 6 mandala symbols below very closely and identify the one you feel most connected to. Don't think too hard — just choose the one you are drawn to.

The one you choose will help in determining the type of empath you are and guide you in utilizing the most of this special gift you have.

1. Plant Empath

You can sense the needs of plants. You are probably in some profession related to nature like parks, sanctuaries, and forests. You understand plants more than anyone else and know the right plant for a place.

You can connect to trees and even get guidance from them. Spending your time sitting by trees gives you insights into your own life. The plants need your guidance and care to survive.

2. Animal Empath​​

Being an animal empath, you can communicate with animals. You have probably studied animal physiology and are involved in a profession that asks you to take care of animals. Consider training as an animal healer if you haven’t already. This will help you make the most of your gift.

You can understand the needs of animals; you spend most of your time with them, can easily detect if something is wrong with them, and know exactly how to help.

3. Intuitive Empath or Psychic Empath

You pick up information about people without even communicating with them. As a claircognizant, intuitive or psychic empath, you can easily understand the main intention of the other person and read them very easily.

With this ability, you have to surround yourself with people who are like you. It’s important for you to strengthen your own energetic field so that you don’t get exhausted by the thoughts of others.

4. Emotional Empath

This is one of the most common types of empaths. Being an emotional empath, you pick up the emotions of others and feel as if they are your own. You feel happy when the other person is experiencing joyous emotion, and you feel grief-stricken by others’ sorrow.

It’s important for you to understand and distinguish your own emotions from others. This will prevent you from getting exhausted and, at the same time, you can help others.

5. Geomantic Empath or Earth Empath

A geomantic empath, environmental empath or earth empath is one who can feel the energy of a particular place. The environment of a place can instigate emotions in you like joy, sorrow, and others alike.

As an environmental empath, you are drawn to the history and geography of a particular place. For you, the best way to recharge is to spend some time amidst nature. Cutting down trees or destroying the environment affects you. Join environmental projects if you can.

A harmonious environment is essential for you in order to have a peaceful day. You have a general tendency to decorate your house with plants and choose natural colors and materials for your clothing and furniture.

6. Physical Empath or Medical Empath

As a physical or medical empath, you pick up energies on others’ bodies. You usually happen to be a healer, and a medical practice, conventional or alternative, is your profession.

You might face health issues while absorbing symptoms from others. This is helpful for people with chronic illnesses like fibromyalgia or other autoimmune diseases. Training in healing can help one apply the most of this ability.

Emilia Gordon is a writer and social media activist who focuses on astrology, psychology, and relationships. Her work has been featured in The Mind's Journal.

This article was originally published at The Mind's Journal. Reprinted with permission from the author.