This Lesbian Couple's Side-By-Side Pregnancy Photos Are Incredible

You can feel the love.

Although the side-by-side pregnancy photos of North Carolina moms Melanie and Vanessa Iris Roy went viral last year, resharing them again always seems like a good idea.

Melanie and Vanessa were introduced to each other by a mutual friend at an LGBT pool party. Vanessa writes on their website, "Melanie's pretty face and kick-ass mohawk caught my eyes probably even before she saw me, but of course, I had to play it cool when they introduced us.

We started dating in October of 2011 and a year later she asked me to be her wife. She surprised me with a sweet letter and my family holding a banner that read 'Will You Marry Me?'"

Six months later they were married in a simple but lovely beach ceremony.

The day after their wedding, they made their first attempt at artificial insemination and two weeks later, learned that the insemination had been a success.

In March of 2014, Jax Izzo was born. Two months after Jax was born, they gave artificial insemination a try, this time with Melanie, and once again it was successful on the first try.

Vanessa says, "You may think we were CRAZY because Jax was just two months but we were expecting for this process to take quite some time." Are these ladies lucky or what?

Ero Kix was born in February 2015, 11 months exactly after Jax was born, and now they're a family of four.

The couple took their pregnancy photos one year apart and when they shared them they reached viral status. "It's crazy to see that people were referring to my family as an inspiration. We are still in complete shock," Melanie said.

The moms hope that their side-by-side photos can serve as encouragement to other lesbian couples. "We hope that our picture is that sign that some women may need to encourage them to carry a child."

Christine Schoenwald is a love and entertainment writer.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on June 27, 2016and was updated with the latest information.