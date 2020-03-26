50 LGBTQ Quotes About Love For All Types Of Relationships

Love is love, it doesn't matter who you are or how many people you practice it with.

One thing we all have in common is that we all want to be loved. Whether you are in love with someone of the same gender as you are or not, we all want and desire the same thing which is to be loved. One of the best feelings to not only love someone but have them return the same love back. The worst feeling is being in love with someone who is not giving it back and this goes for all people regardless of their sexual preferences.

The fight to have the same rights as heterosexuals has been a tough one, but the LGBTQ community has been continuing to grow with support over the years, and these LGBT quotes about love prove that all types of relationships and all types of people deserve love.

Love is an intense feeling of deep attraction to someone and it does not have to start with the outside of a person’s appearance. When we close our eyes and imagine being loved or loving someone it doesn’t necessarily have a gender. I’m talking about that intense and impulse feeling that you get when you think about love in general. Love is a wonderful feeling and it does not matter who you love; what matters is that you are giving love but you are also receiving love right back.​

The LGBTQ community has a reputation for having strong emotions and with an intense amount of passion when it relates to love. As a member of the LGBTQ community, we love the idea of spreading love and just like all people, we want to express how deep love for each other without having a judging eye.

Whether you identify as a member of the LGBTQ community or not, just remember to surround yourself with people who love you for who you are. We have heard the term “love is love” so many times and it might sound cliche, but in this crazy thing in life, we have to remember that the most important thing you can give to yourself and the people around you is love. Love is an amazing feeling regardless if it's loving your partner, your best friend or your parents.

So use these LGBT quotes about love to help you remember that every type of person and every type of relationship deserves a little love.

1.When you don’t look for something it will come to you.

“Love isn’t something you find. Love is something that finds you.” — Loretta Young

2. Love is passionate.

“Love is a friendship that has caught fire. It is quiet understanding, mutual confidence, sharing times. It settles for less than perfection and makes allowance for human weakness.” — Ann Landers

3. Love is the meaning of Life.

“Where there is love there is life.” — Mahatma Gandhi

4. The heart can see even better than the eyes.

“Sometimes the heart sees what is invisible to the eye.” — H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

5. Hold on to the ones you love.

“The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” — Audrey Hepburn

6. You can’t live life without love.

“ A flower cannot blossom without sunshine and man cannot live without love.” — Max Muller

7. Without love, life isn’t worth living.

“Keep love in your heart. A life without it is like a sunless garden when the flowers are dead.” — Oscar Wilde

8. Love is one soul that is connecting.

“Love is composed of a sing soul inhabiting two bodies.” — Aristotle

9. Love is like a small flame that continues to grow.

“Love is like a friendship caught on fire. In the beginning a flame, very pretty, often hot and fierce, but still only light and flickering. As love grows older, our hearts mature and our love becomes as coals, deep-burning and unquenchable.” — Bruce Lee

10. Sometimes love is stronger than we think.

“We loved with a love that was more than love.” — Edgar Allan Poe

11. A human soul full of love is powerful.

“ The most powerful weapon on earth is the human soul on fire.” — Ferdinand Foch

12. We are created and born out of love.

“We are born of love; Love is our mother.” — Remi

13. Love is a necessity of life.

“Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them humanity cannot survive.” — Dalai Lama

14. Love is enduring.

“Passion is momentary; Love is enduring.” — John Wooden

15. Love is something you never knew you needed.

“Love is when he gives you a piece of your soul, that you never knew was missing.” — Torquato Tasso

16. Love is eternal.

“Love has no age, no limit; and no death.” — John Galsworthy

17. Love has no limit.

“Love is the best thing in the world, and the thing that lives the longest.” — Henry Van Dyke

18. True love is infinite.

“True love is eternal, infinite, and always like itself. It is equal and pure, without violent demonstrations: it is seen with white hairs and is always young in the heart.” — Honore De Balzac

19. Love has no end.

“Love knows not distance; it hath no continent; its eyes are for the stars.” — Gilbert Parker

20. Love has no color, gender or person.

“Race, gender, religion, sexuality, we are all people and that’s it. We’re all people. We’re all equal.” — Connor Franta

21. Love is for all people.

“The only queer people are those who don’t love anybody.” — Rita Mae Brown

22. Never change yourself for anyone.

“We should never change who we are, just because society does not approve.” — Unknown

23. Love is never-ending.

“Love has no limits.” — Unknown

24. You should never hide love.

“Love is too beautiful to be hidden.” — Unknown

25. The heart knows what it wants.

“I saw you, my heart whispered; ”that’s the one”.” — Unknown

26. Love is the end goal of marriage.

“Marriage is about love not gender.” — Unknown

27. Love is way better than to hate.

“It’s never wrong to love, but it’s always wrong to hate.” — Lady Gaga

28. Love is equality.

“Equality is the prime rib of America, but because I’m gay, I don’t get to enjoy the greatest cut of meat my country has to offer.” — Lady Gaga

29. Love controls the heart.

“Whether we’re gay or straight it doesn’t matter. We’re all women. We all have the same wonderful situations happen to us, the same horrific situations. We all get our heart broken.” — Angie Harmon

30. Be human, that’s all that love required.

“You don’t have to be gay to be a supporter you just have to be human.” — Daniel Radcliffe

31. Love see the human in you not the gender.

“I desire a person, not a gender.” — Matthew Enrlich

32. We are born with love not who to love.

“You are born naked, the rest is drag.” — RuPaul

33. God’s love is for everyone.

“The Lord is my Shepherd and he knows I’m gay.” — Troy Perry

34. The most human thing is the ability to love.

“Human beings are human beings, just treat everyone like that.” — Hayley Williams

35. Love is being your true self.

“Being true to oneself creates the integrity and self-respect we need to have if we are to extend that respect to others.” — Jamison Green

36. Love is for all.

“Love has no gender-compassion has no religion-character has no race.” — Abhijit Naskar

37. Love is of the mind, not the gender.

“In the unification of two minds, orientation of sexuality is irrelevant.” — Abhijit Naskar

38. The best privilege in life is love.

“If you think being straight means you’re being discriminated against, you’re probably misreading your privilege.” — DaShanne Stokes

39. Don’t ever complain about being the majority when it’s the minority that needs the support.

“Saying it’s hard being straight is like complaining to the poor that it’s difficult being wealthy.” — DaShanne Stokes

40. Love knows no gender.

“Cut the ending. Revise the script. The man of her dreams is a girl.” — Julie Anne Peters

41. Sometimes to find love, you have to be the love that people desire.

“Don’t just look for Mr. Right-Become Him.” — Unknown

42. When you are in love, it’s never enough.

“If I fall asleep texting you, it’s because I didn’t want to say goodbye.” — Unknown

43. Love will outgrow your entire body.

“I love you with all my butt! I would say my heart, but my butt is bigger.” — Unknown

44. When you invest in something its worth more than you think.

“The grass is greener where you water it.” — Unknown

45. Love is something you enjoy doing and someone you love being.

“I am a writer who happens to love women. I am not a lesbian who happens to write.” — Jeanette Winterson

46. Love is a flame that won’t end.

“Love is a wildfire that cannot be contained by any mere element known to man.” — Cristina Marrero

47. Love is like a treasure.

“Treasure the love you receive above all. It will survive long after your gold and good health have vanished.” — Og Mandigo

48. Love can be a fight but it’s worth it in the end.

“You had to be willing to fight in order for a love story to last a lifetime.” -Cristina Marrero

49. The truth about love is the meaning behind it.

“Everyone wants to hear I love you but what they want more is for it to be true when you say it.” — Christine Justice

50. Love will make you stay and fight forever.

“She loves me for the way I never leave her and I love her for the thousand secret ways she makes me stay.” — Michael Xavier

