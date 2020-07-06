The Bizarre Reason People With Type O Blood Are So Unique

Who knew!?

What does your blood type say about you? As it turns out, it can actually tell you a lot.

It's not totally clear when blood types became the new zodiac signs, but at some point, someone decided that we could find out a lot based on our specific blood type.

Depending on which type you have, you could find out more about your personality, your health, and even your love life (yes, certain blood types are compatible with other specific blood types).

Let's take a look at Type O, which many believe to be quite a unique blood type.

But why do people consider Type O Blood to be so remarkable?

First off, let's examine the health factors of people with Type O blood.

There are both disadvantages and benefits for this type health-wise. They can be prone to ulcers, thyroid issues, low hormone levels, and iodine deficiency. Type O people are also more likely to retain water, be obese, and have unwanted tumors.

However, studies have found that Type O has the lowest risk of heart disease out of any of the blood types. In addition, they have a lower risk of developing cognitive disorders or circulatory diseases. Poor diet and lack of exercise may make them prone to additional health problems, however.

But still, Type O people are very important. Why?

Because people with this blood type play an important role in our society.

So, let's take a look at the common personality traits associated with Type O blood.

They have leadership energy, they tend to stay focused, and they have some of the best qualities and personality traits out there. They are also resilient, flexible, and never let the little things bother them too much.

It looks like we could learn a thing or two from our Type O friends!

However, when stressed out, they can also become angry, impulsive, and hyperactive. They also have a tendency to be late.

And, of course, we know that you're wondering who the best match is for Type O.

Although this type can have a good relationship with many of the other blood types, they match the best with Type B. Type B has a free-spirited personality that, while many other types may get tired of quickly, Type O is incredibly patient and will enjoy Type B's carefree ways.

They're a match made in blood type heaven!

Although this may seem like news to you, the Japanese have actually long known that this blood type is special. They even sometimes ask if you have Type O blood in job interviews.

It's pretty crazy, right? That's because people with this blood type are some of the most responsible, committed, organized, and focused people. They are believed to be more logical and that their ancestors were probably hunters.

And what's one of the coolest things about people with Type O negative blood? They can donate their red blood cells to anyone. Type AB is a universal match for plasma.

Have you ever donated blood? It's an important, helpful thing that you can do. And you may even be saving someone's life.

