If You Have This Many Lines On Your Wrist, You'll Live A Very Long Life

Will you live to an old age?

We know that the lines on our hands have many important things to say about us.

For instance, if the lines on your palm make the letter "M," you're a gifted and special person. Finger size can also tell you if a man is dateable or not.

But it turns out that not only are our hands giving us clues about our lives, but our wrist lines are, too.

The horizontal or curved lines that separate the palm of the hand from the rest of the arm are known as the "bracelet lines," or the Rascette lines. These lines are included in the study of palmistry and the number of bracelets represent how long you're going to live.

The more bracelets you have, the more money you need to put into your retirement account, because you're going to be here a long time. In fact, if you have four, it means that you could possibly live to be 100!

Not sure how scientific this is but a new take on palm reading: https://t.co/WkKkdBQJYK #Metaphysics #RascetteLines pic.twitter.com/BivYyEd1ef — Brian McCullough (@THEBMcCullough) January 5, 2016

​So what do these bracelet lines say about you?

If you have one line...

Most people have at least two or three bracelet lines, but no matter how many you have, the first one is the most important. If it's clearly marked and unbroken, it indicates 23 to 28 years of life, and that the person is healthy and their body is in excellent shape.

If the first line is hard to make out and poorly formed, it may indicate that the person is self-indulgent and reckless, and may also indicate a health issue.

For women, if their first line curves upward into the base of the palm or if it's made up of broken links, this may indicate gynecological problems such as difficulty in conceiving a child, giving birth, or irregular periods and cysts.

If a man's first line curves upward toward the base of the palm, or if it's made up of broken lines, this may indicate that there are problems with his prostate, urinary or reproductive systems of his body.

If you have two lines...

If your second line is solid, straight, and gap-less, you'll have 46 to 56 years of a prosperous and happy life. You can go ahead and put that down payment on that beach house in Malibu, as that bold second line indicates big wealth coming your way.

If you have three lines...

If you have a strong, straight third line, you'll have 69 to 84 years of life. You'll also be famous, influential, and will be remembered for everything you did for others and the world.

If you have four lines...

Don't feel badly if you don't have a fourth line — most people don't. But if you do, you've hit the life jackpot.

You'll live longer than 84 years, and every good thing that happens because of a strong third line is strengthened due to the fourth line. Your name is going to live on forever.

