This Child's Birthday Cake Cost 75 Million Dollars

Wow.

Remember those Australian parents who threw their 3-year old a $39,000 birthday party? Turns out they're not the craziest party-throwers in the history of party-throwing.

Their birthday cake cannot compare to a birthday/engagement cake a family commissioned for their daughter. In fact, they commissioned the British designer Debbie Wingham to create and design what's now deemed the most expensive cake ever made.

Before we get to the nitty gritty details, you may be wondering exactly how much does this cake cost?

$75,000,000.

No, those extra zeroes aren't typos. This family actually spent 75 million dollars on a cake. And here's why.

Allegedly, the cake took 1,100 hours to make, is 6 feet long, and is designed to look like a runway, featuring Wingham's designs. But what made the cake ridiculously expensive isn't the size or the designer’s service fee.

It’s these:

A 5.2-carat pink diamond

A 6.4-carat yellow diamond

Fifteen 5-carat white diamonds

Four thousand small diamonds, amethysts, and emeralds

Plus, the runway was made out of four hundred 1-carat, seventy-three 3-carat white diamonds, and seventy-five 3-carat black diamonds.

Basically, it's probably made mostly of diamonds and precious stones than actual cake.

Check it out below. Do you think they got their money's worth?

Plus, check out some of her other creations — there's a reason Wingham is known as the 'Countess of Confection' on Instagram!

Caithlin Pena is a love and entertainment writer.