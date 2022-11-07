Woman Asks If She’s Wrong For Deliberately Throwing Her Daughter’s Birthday Party On Her Stepsister’s Wedding Day

A woman is being criticized by her family after she planned a celebration that coincided with another family member's event.

She posted the debacle to the subreddit 'AITA' (Am I The A-hole), a forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an altercation that has been bothering them.

In her Reddit post, the woman explained that she and her stepsister have never really gotten along.

She decided to plan her daughter's birthday on the same day as her stepsister's wedding.

The woman and her stepsister's relationship has always been rocky since her mother got remarried and her new husband "brought along" his daughter.

"I lived with my dad mostly because I did not want anything to do with a new sibling and had pretty much no relationship with her and hated that my mom treated her like a daughter," she wrote.

While she acknowledged that she hadn't always been the "nicest" to her stepsister, she still felt as if her stepsister "was taking my place."

Now, her stepsister is getting married but she didn't get invited.

Despite the lack of an invitation, the woman claimed to not mind since she didn't invite her stepsister to her own wedding.

However, she planned her daughter's first birthday to be on the same day and when she told her mother about the party, her mother told her to change it to a weekend when everyone in their family was available.

Her mother insisted that it would be unfair to make people choose, but she was adamant about keeping the date.

She explained that her daughter's party was at 1 p.m. while the wedding was scheduled to start at 8 p.m., but most of her family on her mother's side told her they wouldn't be able to go to her daughter's celebration.

"Even my own mother said she can’t make it because she will be at [my] stepsister's wedding and getting ready all day."

The woman is angry that people are picking to go to her stepsister's wedding instead of her daughter's party.

"Everyone is picking this girl who isn’t even really family over my daughter," the woman argued.

"My mom says to just change the party but I think it’s ridiculous they can’t do both and won’t change my schedule for my stepsister."

Most people who commented on the woman's Reddit post agreed that she was in the wrong.

"Your daughter will not suffer because her family isn't present- your daughter will have no idea what's going on and no memory of her 1st birthday party," one user wrote.

"She has no concept of time so reschedule to a different day, as requested, if it's so important for your family to attend."

Another user wrote, "You know, we know it, everyone knows it. People aren't simply going to do both events. Very few people are going to want to come to a 1-year-old's birthday party then go to an adult wedding."

"You knew about the conflict and went ahead with it anyway, despite the fact that moving it would not affect your child in any way."

