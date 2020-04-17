What It Looks Like To Be Color Blind

Can you see the difference?

Color blindness (color vision deficiency) affects approximately 1 in 12 men, and 1 in 200 women.

Researchers say that color blindness is a deficiency in the way a person distinguishes certain colors, usually with being able to tell the difference between blue and yellow, or red and green.

But just because you're diagnosed as color blind doesn't mean you see things in various shades of grey.

Dr. Jay Neitz has been working in the field of color vision research for approximately 35 years, and believes that color vision defects cause problems in the real world.

He runs a well-known laboratory called The Neitz Color Vision Lab and has generously agreed to share some slides that show what it's like to live with a type of color blindness called deureranopia, which affects red and green.

The slide with the correct answer is indicated by a small circle on the upper left-hand corner.

Which meat is the most thoroughly cooked?

Which flask contains a light pink solution?

Which picture contains a red crayon?

Which picture shows the number 6?



All photos used with permission from @Jay Neitz 1999