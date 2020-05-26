How You Put On A Bra Says This Weird Thing About Your Personality

Who knew?!

Remember the day you got your first bra (we're talking about the real kind you have to hook to close)?

It's hard to forget the moment you left being a girl behind and become a woman.

Every day since then, you've had one way of putting on your bra.

But did you know that the way you put on your bra might actually say something about your personality type?

According to an 2015 article, Patti Wood — a body language and human behavior expert, and author of​ Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma — says the way we put on our bras might say something subconsciously about who we are: drivers, influencers, supporters, or careful-correctors.

So, what does the type of bra you wear say about you?

If you wear a back-clasping bra and clasp it in the back...

...you're a supporter. You're the type of girl who loves to be around people, help people, and gets along with everyone.

You're the friend who's always there for advice and carries random things around just in case, because you can never be too prepared.

If you wear a black-clasping bra, and clasp it in front and then rotate it....

...you're an influencer. You're the type of girl who likes to make sure all of her bases are covered, whether it's making sure all the hooks are clasped, or having the right type and color bra to go with your outfit.

You take the time to do things right, but have no trouble being bold or making a statement.

If you wear a front-clasping bra...

...you're a driver. As a driver, you're the kind of girl who doesn't like to waste time.

You make sure to do (or buy) things efficiently and of a good quality, because you don't want to waste your time having to do it all again. You make smart decisions and don't tend to second guess yourself.

If you wear a bra you've clasped once and have slid it over your head every day since...

..you're a careful-corrector. That means you like to make sure things are done right, and once you've found what works, why mess with it?

You like to keep to yourself about the private things in life and don't like to be the center of attention.

And if you don't wear a bra at all, you're a free-thinking, don't care what people think kind of lady...

...You're fiercely independent and probably look good in t-shirts (*wink*).

You are just as comfortable in a fancy dress out on the town as you are in your PJs while you "Netflix and Chill". In other words, can we be friends?

How did you put on your bra this morning?