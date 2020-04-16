The Reason This Newborn Photo Went Viral Is Actually Pretty Gross

It's astonishing how willfully ignorant people are.

This photo Mark Resnick and his baby Asher has gone viral, but the reason it's offensive probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind.

Babies poop, pee, and throw up; it's just common knowledge. And apparently, this baby did each of those things multiple times throughout the photo shoot.

The picture isn't going viral because it's natural for babies to expel all sorts of things from their body, or that it's a big part of being a parent to handle those situations with a wet wipe and a smile.

Nope. What's really upsetting people is the father's tribal tattoo:

If you're going to get a tattoo (and let's be honest, you're probably going to get a tattoo at some point), a tribal tattoo is the worst kind you can get.

Besides being the go-to tattoo for 15-year-old boys, it's also know as the frat tat because of the multitudes of young white guys who used to get them.

Besides the fact that so many people have tribal tattoos and that the amount of much black ink makes them incredibly difficult to remove, the problem with getting a tribal tattoo is that if you're not in that tribe, you're not only insulting members of the tribe — you're stealing their identity.

Yes, getting a tribal tattoo is like telling someone they're an assh*le as you're filling out credit card applications with their name on it. It's wrong.

This is especially true with Ta Moko, which is the tapu (sacred) a form of family and personal identification of the Maori whakapapa (Maori genealogy).

Genealogy is so important to the Maori people that they know their family history back 2,000 years.

Moko is the process of cutting deep grooves into the skin and coloring in a family history/storytelling pattern.

It's not surprising that members of other cultures admire the beauty of the Ta Moko, and have gone as far as copying tattoo patterns and phrases from the Maoritanga (Maori culture). It's a huge mistake.

Mark Resnick has stolen a piece of someone's culture, their family history, and their very identity.

Baby Asher didn't know what he was doing when he took a crap on someone's culture, but his dad is an adult and should've known better. What he's done is truly disgusting.

Christine Schoenwald is a love and entertainment writer.