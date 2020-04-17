Groom Sued His Bride For Fraud When He Saw Her Without Makeup

An Algerian man took his wife to court for deception.

Try not to let your anger explode over this story.

Allegedly, an Algerian man sued his bride for causing him psychological suffering by cheating him with makeup.

Here's what happened — the couple completed the marriage ceremony and the wedding night, but the next day, the groom didn't recognize his bride without her makeup and supposedly thought she was a thief.

Once he realized that it wasn't a thief trying to steal all his worldly goods, but the woman he married (without her "face" on), he decided his best course of action was to sue her for damages of $20,000.

According to newspapers in the North African Arab country, he said that she looked very beautiful and attractive before marriage, but when he woke up in the morning and found that she had washed the makeup off her face, he was frightened, thinking she was a thief.

This is wrong on so many levels.

I smell some kind of arranged marriage thing going on here.

This man probably wanted to renege on the deal.

It's as if he bought a box of chocolates, took a bit out of most of them, put the half- eaten candy back in the box, took the candy back to the store and demanded they not only give his money back but pay to have his taste buds surgically repaired.

I can only hope that his bride will counter sue him for being a misogynist, since he's putting her through ten times as much psychological suffering.