The Weird Thing Your Ring Finger Length Says About Your Personality

There's a possibility that the length of your ring finger determines your personality type.

If you compare your ring finger to your pointer, you'll probably notice that it falls under one of three different categories: It's either longer than, shorter than, or equal to your index finger, as seen in the illustration below.

If your ring finger is longer than your index finger...

You're the compassionate, reliable one of your group.

Your friends know that they can come to you with any problems they have.

On the other hard, there are times where you can be assertive or even aggressive.

If your ring finger is shorter than your index finger...

Great news! That means you're very confident, determined and a hard worker.

You can be a bit of a loner at times but that's just because you're always pushing yourself to improve.

If your ring finger is equal in size to your index finger...

You're super chill, and absolutely hate confrontation.

But make no mistake: You're not a pushover by any means.

You may be about keeping the peace, but you aren't afraid of standing up for yourself and for what's right.

