There Are Only 2 Types Of Personalities In The World: Which Are You?

It's true that everyone sees the world in a different manner: Some people drink wine out of a fancy glass, while others prefer it straight from the bottle. (The latter are our kind of people.)

In general, your preferences say a lot about your personality type and these funny illustrations by art director Joao Rocha are proof of that.

He created the images for his lighthearted tumblr page '2 Kinds of People', which gets people to choose one image over another based on what they do on a daily basis. He jokingly pre-warns fans "There are only 2 kinds of people in this world, those that find this blog hilarious and those that have no sense of humor whatsoever."

So, we have to ask: which kind of person are YOU? (You can see the rest of the images here.)

1. When it comes to chocolate bars, are you the type to follow the one piece-per-bite rule?

2. Book lovers, left or right?

3. You can judge a person by the name of their wifi network.

4. Google versus everyone else.

5. Are you the type of person to open one window with several tabs or just have several windows open at once?

6. How long do you leave your notifications sitting?

7. One's the right way, and the other isn't. Plain and simple.

