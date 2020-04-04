What Your Foot Shape Reveals About Your Personality

Who knew?

In the latest news we're not sure we wanted to hear (gross, feet), it's possible that there's a direct correlation between the size of your feet and your personality.

There are different types: the common foot, the flame foot, the square foot and the stretched foot. Whether you're an introvert, social butterfly or hopeless wanderer, here's what your tootsies reveal about you:

1. The common foot

People with the common foot have toes that align in a straight slope. Not only does this mean that you're a social butterfly, you're open to trying new things.

No matter what new country you visit, you never get over your sense of wanderlust. This foot shape is common in people who are hopeless wanderers and love to travel.

2. The flame foot

If your second toe is longest than the rest, we've got good news and bad news. You're sporty, energetic and open-minded. You're really great at keeping everyone's spirits up with your upbeat personality. But this energy and enthusiasm also means you're super-impulsive.

3. The square foot

If your toes are equal in size, you're a daydreamer. No matter where you are, you can't help getting lost in your thoughts. You're also a constant worrier and over analyze every little thing, Your penchant to over think everything makes you the mom of your group.

4. The stretched foot

Introverts are more likely to have a stretched foot, with smaller toes that are close together and a big toe that towers over the rest. (I can definitely attest to how spot-on this one is.)