Watch This Brilliant Makeup Artist Turn Himself Into Every Single Kardashian

Wow. Talk about skillz.

Makeup artist Paolo Ballesteros is well-known for his stunning celebrity transformations. His Instagram account is filled with images of him emulating A-listers like Megan Fox, Katy Perry, Katie Holmes and Anne Hathaway.

This around him, Paolo decided to channel Caitlyn Jenner in an amazing new shot and he totally KILLED it.

The best part is that he even nailed her sultry smile from her Vanity Fair cover shoot.

But this isn't his first time he's replicated the looks of the Kardashian/Jenner family. He's also tackled Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and the original Instagram queen Kim K. At this point, he's a total pro at contouring and mixing shades.

You can check out his awesome shots below (and don't forget to head over to his Instagram page):

1. The resemblance to the beautiful Caitlyn Jenner is uncanny.

Photo: Instagram/Paolo Ballesteros

2. We love that he perfectly replicated the Kardashian matriarch's smile.

Photo: Instagram/Paolo Ballesteros

3. His Khloe Kardashian transformation proves that his talent is insane.

Photo: Instagram/Paolo Ballesteros

4. This Kendall Jenner look is one of our favorites, hands down.

Photo: Instagram/Paolo Ballesteros

5. Kylie Jenner's luscious lips? Check.

Photo: Instagram/Paolo Ballesteros

6. Kim K would be proud of his contouring skills.

Photo: Instagram/Paolo Ballesteros