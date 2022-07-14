What An Uncircumcised Penis Looks And Feels Like To Women

A lot of American women are not accustomed to the idea of an uncircumcised penis. It's not that we're against having sex with someone who has an intact penis, but we have had fewer experiences with them.

In fact, a study says that 54 percent of women prefer circumcised penises — and 33 percent have no preference.

In most of the world, circumcision, aside from religious purposes, is not a common practice.

But, for many American women and men, the intact penis can feel more rare and can be surprising to encounter during sex.

Then we're all, "What is this? Why do you have all this extra skin down here?" (At least that was my experience, the first time I saw one.)

But because it is something that a lot of us don't see that often, opinions on circumcised versus uncircumcised vary.

As my friend Spencer said, "I equate it to stick shift and automatic: One is easier to use, but once you learn the other, it's more fun to drive and you have more control over the vehicle."

No truer words have ever been uttered when it comes to the foreskin debate.

What an uncircumcised penis looks and feels like during sex, according to women:

1. Uncircumcised penises look different, but they make giving hand jobs easy.



Giphy

- "My longtime ex was uncircumcised, and it was fine (although his penis was on the small side, so I imagine a bigger uncircumcised one would be even better.) Pros: They are easier to jerk off. Cons: There was definitely an odor and if you're used to a circumcised penis, they look ... different. But I was OK with both. It's not a bad look or bad smell, just more ... animalistic? That can be sexy right?" asks Amanda, 25.

- "Uglier to look at, easier to give morning handjobs to, so it's hard to say. However a pretty penis can triumph over all," says Dale, 21.

- "My first run-in with an uncircumcised penis made me realize I never wanted to give a hand job to a circumcised one again," says Patricia, 35.

Advertisement See what the buzz is about! 50% Off Vibrators on Adam&Eve!

2. Seeing an uncircumcised penis is less common.

- "I've only experienced circumcised. Uncircumcised is intriguing; I like driving manual. But I've never had the opportunity. Guess I'll keep on plugging until I find one?" says Jen, 36.

- "Never been intimate with one, but have heard from MANY friends that dudes with their foreskin still intact are better in bed because they feel EVERYTHING 10 times as much! I don't know if there's any scientific basis in that though. It might be only three times as much," says Bets, 30.

3. Women do not hate the way uncircumcised penises look or feel, even though they can be different at first.



giphy

- "My first husband was uncut. He was also my first sexual partner so for the first seven years of my sexual history, it was the only thing I knew. I really don't have a preference either way, but having been with a number of guys who wish they had never been circumcised as babies, I think if I ever had a son I would leave him uncut," says Colleen, 30.

- "First time I saw one, it was weird — why is it wearing a turtleneck? It takes some getting used to — different texture, smell, etc. Now I'm more or less indifferent. I wanted to get over it since I don't want to be judged on the natural state of my vagina," says Becky, 29.

4. Uncircumcised penises are better at sex.

- "I've done a fair amount of research (FOR SCIENCE!) with about an equal ratio of cut to uncut men. My results conclude that uncut men are better in the sack," says Sarah, 36.

Amanda Chatel is a sexual health writer, covering sex, sexual wellness, and relationships. Her work has been featured in Glamour, Harper's Bazaar, The Atlantic, Forbes, Elle, Mic, Men's Health, Shape, and Bustle.