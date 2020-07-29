Who Is Robin Roberts' Girlfriend? Everything To Know About Amber Laign

Get to know Robin Robert's partner of 15 years.

In 2013, Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts officially came out as a lesbian on Facebook, thanking her longtime girlfriend, Amber Laign, for sticking by her through thick and thin, including through Roberts' battle with cancer.

In an end-of-the-year message thanking fans for all the blessings she received in 2013 and reflecting on a year since her 100th post-transplant day, Roberts wrote, "I am grateful for my entire family, my long time girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together."

And Roberts and Laign are still going strong to this day. In fact, they just celebrated their 15th anniversary as a couple.

So, who is Robin Roberts' girlfriend, Amber Laign?

There's an age gap between Roberts and Laign.

At 59, Robin Roberts is 14 years older than her significant other. The difference is clearly not an issue for the couple, who have been happily living together for more than a decade.

Laign specializes in making people feel good.

Laign is a licensed massage therapist with her own practice, and she specializes in patients and clients recovering from injuries. We bet she was a truly soothing presence for Roberts in her times of need, especially with her fights against cancer and myelodysplastic syndrome.

She's a California girl at heart.

Laign is a San Francisco Bay native. With her golden hair and tan skin, she looks the part.

Laign and Roberts had been subject to gay rumors for a long time before they came out.

The couple has been photographed together numerous times, but usually with other people, which caused some pretty loud whispers. And eventually, a proverbial shout from the rooftops for Roberts.

She's dedicated to Roberts in a big way.

Laign and Roberts met through mutual pals over a decade ago in 2005, and are still going strong, even through Roberts' numerous trials, tribulations and health issues over the past many years. They live together in New York City.

Roberts' colleagues adore her, and knew Laign for quite some time.

ABC News supported Roberts' move, releasing a statement about Roberts' own statement in 2013.

"We love Robin and Amber, who we have all known for a long time," the release had read. "We were so touched by Robin's Facebook message today and so thankful for all the loving support she has in her life." So sweet!

Their love even had presidential approval.

Even Michelle Obama cheered the lovebirds taking their long-term relationship public. "I am so happy for you and Amber! You continue to make us all proud," the then-FLOTUS had tweeted in 2013.

Roberts has supported Amber Laign through tough times as well.

In January 2020, Laign sadly lost her father. But, Roberts was there for her through it all.

At the time, she gave an update on her girlfriend, saying, “She’s still with her family out on the West Coast. I was glad that I was with her when she got the call. Nobody wants to join that club of losing a parent, [but] she’s handling it as well as she can and is so grateful for the outpouring of support.

There’s no timetable for grief, [so] I’m giving her the time that she needs and she’s so sweet. She sent me a nice little text before I got here. She had planned on being here on the red carpet with me, but she’s where she should be.”

Roberts also took to Instagram, sharing a photo of Laign and her father with the caption, “Have sad news to share with you. Sweet Amber’s beloved father has passed away. I took this picture of the two of them during our most recent visit. We had a wonderful dinner and it was beautiful to witness their love for one another. He called her his crown jewel. Humbling asking for your prayers during this most difficult time."

Roberts and Laign just celebrated their 15th anniversary.

Recently, the happy couple celebrated a major milestone: their 15th anniversary! Roberts took to her Instagram to let her fans join in on the celebrations.

She reposted a collage of photos of her and Laign throughout the years, which she had given Laign as a gift for their anniversary. She also shared a look at a beautiful cake that was made for the occasion on her Instagram story.

Are Robin Roberts and Amber Laign married?

Back in 2014, there were reports claiming that Roberts and Laign were going to get married. At the time, a source who was a friend of the couple, claimed that Roberts was “on top of the world and can’t think of anything better than showing Amber how much she loves her by exchanging vows.”

However, neither Roberts nor Laign have ever spoke of a wedding themselves or even plans to get married.

Judging by how much they have loved and supported each other for so many years, it seems that they are perfectly happy with their current situation anyway.

