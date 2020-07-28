Who Is Randy Cronk? Everything To Know About Kathie Lee Gifford's Boyfriend

It's been five years since Frank died.

It's been almost five years since Frank Gifford, Kathie Lee Gifford's husband, died. Now, it looks like she's put herself out there again.

The former Today show host, 66, was seen out and about at a Journey tribute band concert in Franklin, Tennessee on July 27th, 2019. She was dancing and kissing a mystery man and looked like she was having a blast.

A source on the scene revealed, "She looked a little tipsy. She was having a great time dancing very intimately with a male friend. Kathie and her new male friend later sat side by side on lawn chairs at the outdoor concert."

While the man was initially unidentified, she's since become public with their relationship.

Who is Randy Cronk, Kathie Lee Gifford's boyfriend?

Read on to find out the details of their romance.

He's already appeared on her Instagram.

Gifford's new man is on her Instagram in two photos, including one in which his arm is around her waist in a group photo posted on July 20th, 2019. It's good to see Gifford out there living her best life.

It's been nearly five years since her husband Frank Gifford passed away suddenly at 84. The couple was married for 29 years. They have two children: 30-year-old Cody and 26-year-old Cassidy.

Cassidy posts on Instagram often, but said in a post that her brother, "detests social media so he will realistically never see this and probably be annoyed at me if he does."

Randy Cronk is an insurance agent.

The man that Gifford was seen with is Randy Cronk, a 56-year old insurance agent living in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Gifford moved to Nashville aftter she left the Today show.

Cronk, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, is a 1986 graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi. His degree is in computer science. He's the president of RMC Insurance Group, LLC, an affiliate of Nationwide Insurance.

There's no word on how they met or how long they've been together, but we can speculate that they've been together since at least July 2019.

Last year, Gifford revealed that she was open to finding love again.

In March 2019, Kathie Lee revealed that she'd only gone on one date since Frank Gifford died.

She said, "Do I need a man in my life? Well, I've got Cody. I've got a man in my life. I've got great male friends. Do I need companionship? Yes, I do, and that's one of the main reasons I moved to Nashville. Not that I'm looking for a man. What I'm looking for is an active, vibrant life."

She went on to add, “Love can happen at any time," and expressed her optimism at having another great love of her life.

However, she cryptically revealed that she may have already found love again.

In March 2019, ahead of her departure from the Today show, Gifford said, “I’m open to love, but I don’t think you go out and find love; I think that it finds you. I’m a woman of faith, so I also think that if God wants it, then he’ll bring it. Maybe I have [found love] already and just don’t know it. We’ll see.”

Gifford's kids are supportive of her choice to start dating again.

In May 2019, Gifford said that her kids are supportive of her next move in life.

“They want me to be happy just like I want them to be. We don’t know what that looks like in life. If God blesses me again with a new love, I would love it. If he doesn’t, that means he’s gonna satisfy my soul with all kinds of other things. And I don’t know what it looks like. I’m not telling God to be God.

The way I found Frank was him leaning over a sink putting in contact lenses. The way my friend Roma Downey found her husband, she sat down and had a pedicure next to him. God’s just gonna surprise me,” she had revealed.

Gifford started a new life in Nashville last year.

In April 2019, Gifford appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and talked about her move to Nashville and her post-Today show career plans.

"I have so many things that I'm working on. I co-wrote all the music for the movie Then Came You with a great writer down in Nashville named Brett James. I got a place in Nashville, so I'm going to be there a lot more. I've wanted to do these movies.

That's always been that dream in me, to do movies. So, I wrote a movie last year. We want to do four more based on the same characters and I just directed my first short film in Israel two weeks ago," she told Fallon at the time.

Gifford has yet to confirm that she's dating Randy Cronk.

Although they've already been spotted together and he's appeared on her Instagram, Gifford herself has never actually confirmed that she's in a relationship with Cronk. However, in February 2020, Gifford finally revealed that she is dating someone, though she's remained tight-lipped about his identity.

In an interview, she said, "I have dated. I would like to find somebody, I'm a people person. I am dating a very sweet guy. I told him how blessed I am. I feel very cozy in there and he asked if you ever get lonely and I said 'every day.'"

Amy Lamare is a Los Angeles based freelance writer covering entertainment, pop culture, beauty, fashion, fitness, technology, and the intersection of technology, business, and philanthropy. You can find her on Instagram and Facebook.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in August 2019 and was updated with the latest information.