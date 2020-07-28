Meet Jarrett Stoll, Erin Andrews' Husband Who Supported Her Through Her Cancer Diagnosis And Treatment

The star athlete has been at her side through it all.

Former Dancing With The Stars co-host Erin Andrews, the sportscaster and television personality who can do it all, is thriving, both professionally and personally. However, we cannot gloss over Erin Andrews' husband, Jarrett Stoll, who has been her number one cheerleader during the ups and downs.

Who is Jarrett Stoll?

We may know everything about Erin Andrews, but the question now is, who is her husband? Don’t worry, we have you covered on everything you need to know.

1. Jarret Stoll is a former professional hockey player.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion has an impressive athletic resume, starting his hockey career at a young age. He began his minor league hockey journey in Saskatchewan, Canada: a foundation that helped him excel and exceed expectations in the junior league. During that time, he twice represented his country at the World Junior Hockey Championships, earning bronze and silver medals respectively.

These successes enabled Stoll to join the National Hockey League, aka the NHL, and play for the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild.

2. Stoll met Andrews in 2012.

Along with his athletic career, Stoll’s love life has generated public interest. It all started when Michael Strahan decided to play cupid back in 2012. As a mutual friend, Strahan set Erin Andrews up with Stoll, and the two hit it off from there.

3. Stoll proposed to her at Disneyland in December 2016.

Just two weeks before Christmas, Stoll asked for her hand in marriage at Club 33, Disneyland’s exclusive VIP club. The lovebirds were soon sported at Los Angeles International Airport, where Andrews was seen wearing the diamond engagement ring.

Their engagement wasn’t confirmed until much later, thanks to Maks Chmerkovskiy, Andrew’s former Dancing With The Stars partner who let the world know in a live interview. How romantic!

4. Their highly anticipated wedding was private and beautiful.

When it came to their wedding, Stoll and Andrews had a detailed vision, which wound up being beautifully executed. To bring their vision to life, the pair hired luxury wedding planner, Yifat Oren, and headed to the secluded state of Montana to make things official.

5. According to Andrews, Stoll’s competitive nature and unwavering support helped her tremendously.

Andrews was diagnosed with cervical cancer. Fortunately, she’s now happy, healthy, and cancer-free; however, the road to recovery wasn’t easy.

She spoke about her experience in a 2018 feature in Self, in which she details her personal highs and lows, and advice for those in her position.

Andrews has made it clear that Stoll was her rock through it all, adding that her battle with cancer strengthened their marriage. She discusses her husband’s powerful impact in a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight, revealing:

“The coolest part about it is, my husband is an athlete and I love the fact that he’s so competitive, and he thinks of it as an athlete. As I remember, I’m on the couch and my first surgery didn’t go well. I was just bawling my brains out and I had to get on a red eye flight that night to Green Bay because I wasn’t going to miss my sit-down interview with Jordy Nelson, and I wasn’t going to miss Dallas at Green Bay. I was screaming, crying, and I remember my husband being like, ‘It’s OK babe, we got this. We’re going to beat this. We got this.'”

She then commends Stoll for his competitive nature, which helped her remain determined and brave in the face of adversity. Unconditional love at its finest.

6. What's next for Stoll and Andrews?

As of now, life is pretty, pretty good for the pair. Erin Andrews is no longer co-hosting Dancing With the Stars, while Jarret Stoll remains passionate in the hockey space. All in all, they’re both living life on their own terms, and that’s all that matters.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Dominique McIntee is an unapologetic Scorpio (BIG co-star girl), reality TV-loving heathen, and twentysomething, NYC-based writer with a moderately interesting life, knack for editing, and passion for content creation. Though no one asked, all opinions and words are her own and authentic— topics ranging from fashion and food, to beauty, lifestyle, music and everything in between.