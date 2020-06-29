50 Powerful LGBTQ+ Quotes About Coming Out

Celebrate finally coming out during pride month with the best LGBTQ quotes.

Celebrations like pride month in June and National Coming Out Day in October each year are important days for our society to reflect on how far we've come in terms of LGBTQ+ issues, and they help bring new light on changes we are still fighting for. And there's no better way to help spread the word than to share some of the best coming out quotes with your friends and family.

Founded on October 11, 1988 and marking the anniversary of the 1987 March on Washington, National Coming Out Day each year is a day to lift up and celebrate our LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters. It is a day to celebrate the bravery of those who have chosen to face their fears, friends and family — to "come out" and show their loved ones who they truly are.

Pride month and National Coming Out Day is also a time to stand in solidarity with those who may not be ready to come out.

No matter how you identify, everyone can observe these national holidays. There are PRIDE rallies and walks you can attend, and you can donate to LGBTQ+ charitable organizations like The Trevor Project.

But the most important way you can participate in National Coming Out Day and Pride Month is to be open: open your ears to someone who needs a sounding board, open your mind to new information, and open up your hearts to someone who needs to be loved.

The most important thing to remember is that these times are meant to be celebratory. They are markers of how far we have come as a society, and our ability as humans to love under any circumstance. They are also times to remember that there is still a long way to go when it comes to human rights, gay rights and LGBT rights.

We should remember that there are people that fear coming out. We should also remember that there are people that give them reason to fear. To those who aren’t ready to come out, this is not a time for you to hang your head, this is a day for you to feel empowered by the experiences of those who came before you, and to demonstrate the love surrounding your community.

While we are celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, we are also building up a community of love and support in hopes that one day no one is fearful of the love they have to give.

Here is a list of LGBTQ+ quotes about coming out to help you proudly celebrate who you love during PRIDE month!

1. Love is technicolor.

“When you reduce love to black and white you never see rainbows”

2. Coming out takes strength.

“It takes some intelligence and insight to figure out you’re gay and then a tremendous amount of balls to live it and live it proudly.” —Jason Bateman

3. It's important to fight for who you love.

“You had to be willing to fight in order for a love story to last a lifetime.” —Cristina Marrero

4. Love is never wrong.

“Don’t tell me it’s a sin to be in love with her instead of him”

5. Love is the solution, not the problem.

“Love should never mean having to live in fear” —DaShanne Stokes

6. Sometimes you find love in places you never dreamt of looking.

“Cut the ending. Revise the script. The man of her dreams is a girl.” — Julie Anne Peters

7. The act of loving isn’t an exclusive club.

“The power of love is that it sees all people” —DeShanne Stokes

8. Hate is inhumane.

“Either you are homophobic, or you are human- you cannot be both” —Abhijit Naskar

9. Knowing the difference is so important.

“Saying it’s hard being straight is like complaining to the poor that it’s difficult being wealthy.” — DaShanne Stokes

10. If it’s not right, its left. Love is never wrong.

“Being gay is like being left-handed. Some people are, most people aren’t, and nobody really knows why. Its not right or wrong it’s just the way things are”

11. Love is an act of bravery.

“To be brave is to love unconditionally”

12. It's hard growing up feeling different.

“If you think being straight means you’re being discriminated against, you’re probably misreading your privilege.” — DaShanne Stokes

13. We should all feel safe to love.

“All young people, regardless of orientation or identity, deserve a safe and supportive environment in which to achieve their full potential.” —Harvey Milk

14. You should not disapprove of something that cannot be changed.

"It always seemed to me a bit pointless to disapprove of homosexuality. It's like disapproving of rain."—Francis Maude

15. Love knows no boundaries.

“Love has no gender-compassion has no religion-character has no race.” — Abhijit Naskar

16. Get out and be proud!

“If Harry Potter taught us anything it’s that no one should live in a closet.” —J.K. Rowling

17. Do something important today.

“Personally, coming out was one of the most important things I’ve ever done, lifting from my shoulders the millstone of lies that I hadn’t even realized I was carrying.” —Sir Ian McKellen

18. Treat everyone equally.

“Human beings are human beings, just treat everyone like that.” — Hayley Williams

19. Orientation isn’t as important as happiness.

"If I could have chosen to be gay or straight, I think I would have simply chosen to be happy." —Kevin Kidwell

20. Shut the door behind you.

“Love is too beautiful to be hidden in the closet”

21. God loves you no matter who you love.

“The Lord is my Shepherd and he knows I’m gay.” — Troy Perry

22. Love is always normal.

"The only queer people are those who don't love anybody." —Rita Mae Brown

23. Let the world know who you are.

"Never be bullied into silence. Never allow yourself to be made a victim. Accept no one's definition of your life; define yourself." —Harvey Fierstein

24. Flaunt it!

“You are born , the rest is drag.” — RuPaul

25. The way you live is more important than how you identify.

“Gender preference does not define you. Your spirit defines you.” —Awakened

26. Sometimes, things can be simple.

“Some people are gay. Get over it!”

27. It's about loving who you love, and no one can tell you any different.

“I desire a person, not a gender.” — Matthew Enrlich

28. Love shines through the hate.

“In a world with so much hatred, everyone should be allowed to love. “

29. What they think is an insult is really a celebration.

“The single best thing about coming out of the closet is that nobody can insult you by telling you what you’ve just told them.” —Rachel Maddow

30. You just have to be human and show love to your neighbors.

“You don’t have to be gay to be a supporter you just have to be human.” — Daniel Radcliffe

31. So sparkle baby, shine!

"Being gay is like glitter, it never goes away." —Lady Gaga

32. Calling all people.

“Race, gender, religion, sexuality, we are all people and that’s it. We’re all people. We’re all equal.” —Connor Franta

33. It's never wrong to love.

“It’s never wrong to love, but it’s always wrong to hate.” — Lady Gaga

34. Gay rights are human rights.

“Like being a woman, like being a racial, religious, tribal, or ethnic minority, being LGBT does not make you less human. And that is why gay rights are human rights, and human rights are gay rights." —Hillary Clinton

35. Celebrate your example.

“Having to hide something like that just ruined me. It really, really killed me. I really honestly think that anybody who is openly gay and visible is powerful. It doesn’t matter what you do, you are impacting people.” —Portia De Rossi

36. I saw you and fell in love.

“I saw you, my heart whispered; ”that’s the one”.”

37. Let love find you.

“Love isn’t something you find. Love is something that finds you.” — Loretta Young

38. You have a voice!

“Love yourself, whatever makes you different, and use it to make you stand out. Mine is my voice and the fact that I'm gay.” —Ross Matthews

39. You can accomplish being yourself.

“To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

40. Let yourself love who you want to love.

“Where there is love there is life.” — Mahatma Gandhi

41. Don't hide the most beautiful part of you.

“Love is too beautiful to be hidden.”

42. Be proud of your ability to love, not your ability to hate.

“Be careful who you hate. It could be someone you love.”

43. To accept yourself is to know yourself.

“I didn’t realize who I was until I stopped being who I wasn’t.”

44. Don't change who you are — accept it.

“We should never change who we are, just because society does not approve.”

45. Love overpowers everything.

“Sometimes the heart sees what is invisible to the eye.” — H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

46. It’s time to stand out.

“I am a Froot loop in a world of Cheerios. “

47. LOVE IS LOVE!

"That nothing here is promised, not one day. And love is love is love is love is love is love is love is love cannot be killed or swept aside. Now fill the world with music, love and pride."— Lin Manuel Miranda

48. We are all human and we all love.

“Race, gender, religion, , we are all people and that’s it. We’re all people. We’re all equal.” — Connor Franta

49. Stop hiding and start living.

“I am tired of hiding and I'm tired of lying by omission. I'm here today because I'm gay.” — Ellen Page

50. Create real change by living your truth.

“Only by speaking out can we create lasting change. And that change begins with coming out.” — DaShanne Stokes

Kaitlin Kaiser is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.