25 Love Proverbs That Perfectly Explain The Power Of Love

These international love quotes will give you all the feels.

Love is such a beautiful thing, and everyone has their own way of expressing it.

Some people love songs or poetry, and some just use love quotes or even love proverbs to try and put that most wonderful of feelings into words.

Looking to express your love, and want to know how other cultures might do it? You want to scour the world to let them know how you feel? Your heart feels like it’s full to bursting, but you just can’t find the right words?!

Getting tongue-tied in love is pretty normal, but it can feel a bit frustrating. When you love someone, sometimes it’s hard to imagine all the ways that you can express yourself, and sometimes “I love you” just doesn’t seem like enough.

But we’re not all poets, and it can be difficult to explain all the ways that someone makes you feel when you’re around them. The elation, the need to be with them, the deep-seeded happiness of just knowing that they are your partner and friend for life … and for that, you can depend on the wisdom and beautiful words of countless people all around the world who’ve experienced this same joy.

They put it into the shape of something beautiful, or funny, or even just how it comfortably fits, like your hand wrapped up in the grasp of the one you love. There are some truly moving and inspiring quotes from all around the world that can sum up your feelings in a single phrase.

So, why not take a look and see what kind of dazzling truths, poetry, and expressions that people have used to describe that wonderful feeling of being deep in love with someone!

We've rounded up our 25 favorite love proverbs and love quotes from around the world to help you express love in your own way.

Read on to discover the proverb that fits you best:

1. I like my love how I like my coffee.

"Coffee and love taste best when hot." — Ethiopian proverb

2. Marriage is forever.

"There is no cure for love other than marriage." — Irish proverb

3. The heart wants what it wants.

"Nothing is impossible for a willing heart." — French proverb

4. Tears of joy, I hope?

"The one who loves you will make you weep." — Argentinian proverb

5. We are the problem.

"Love itself is calm; turbulence arrives from individuals." — Chinese proverb

6. Love is a sunny place.

"Where there is love there is no darkness." — Burundian proverb

7. Love is not actually a drug.

"Love sickness hurts but does not kill." — Mexican proverb

8. Wise words.

"You can't tell the cost of food and fuel without being the head of a household; you can't appreciate the love of your parents without having children of your own." — Chinese proverb

9. Love brings it all together.

"One thread for the needle, one love for the heart." — Sudanese proverb

10. We all feel the same love (and heartbreak).

"In love, beggar and king are equal." — Indian proverb

11. This is everything.

"He who treads the path of love walks a thousand meters as if it were only one." — Japanese proverb

12. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "Actions speak louder than words."

"Love has to be shown by deeds not words." — Swahili proverb

13. Love lasts a lifetime.

"A day lasts until it's chased away but love lasts until the grave." — Irish proverb

14. Love is out to get everybody.

"Love is a despot who spares no one." — Namibian proverb

15. Love is just fluent in everything.

"Love understands all languages." — Romanian proverb

16. Did you know your man has an extra ear?

"All men have three ears, one on the left of his head, one on the right, and one in his heart." — Armenian proverb

17. Love isn't afraid of anything.

"It is love that makes the impossible, possible." — Indian proverb

18. You feel each other's feelings.

"Lover's hearts are linked together and always beat as one." — Chinese proverb

19. Love can do some crazy things.

"Love makes a man both blind and deaf." — Arabian proverb

20. Love is blind, but you are not blind to love.

"Love is blind so you have to feel your way." — Brazilian proverb

21. Love can make a home anywhere.

"Love lives in cottages as well as in court." — English proverb

22. Love may not always make sense.

"Try to reason about love and you will lose your reason." — French proverb

23. Do you remember your first love?

"There is no love like the first love." — Italian proverb

24. You need warmth to survive.

"A life without love is like a year without summer." — Lithuanian proverb

25. This is how you can stay young forever.

"The heart that loves is always young." — Greek proverb

Kristen Droesch is a writer/editor, librarian-in-progress, and filthy olive addict.