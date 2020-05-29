26 Best Bittersweet Love Quotes For Couples In Long Distance Relationships

Even when you're not together, you are.

In his 1850 poem titled "Isle of Beauty," poet Thomas Haynes Bayly wrote that, "Absence makes the heart grow fonder."

Ever since, his love quote become a mantra for lovers in long distance relationships.

It's important to hold onto love quotes and sayings like that when you’re in a long distance romance (aka LDR relationships), because, at some point, both participants will find themselves struggling to justify why it’s all worth it.

They will find themselves standing in front of a mirror, trying to talk themselves into being fine with being in love with someone who is so very far away that they have to spend so much time missing each other.

Long distance relationships can be hard relationships for anyone to pull off and make work. The gap between physical separation and emotional connection is one that many couples struggle to bridge. But when all that separation and longing is for the sake of true love — it’s worth it.

When your connection with another person is that powerful, then you absolutely have to forget about conventional logic and go for it.

Of course, it always helps to hear from others who’ve gone through that you’re going through now, and these 26 heartfelt and inspiring love quotes about what it's like to be in long distance relationships encapsulate the full range of emotions absence can create in a romance.

If these love quotes resonate with you about your own relationship, know that your love can span continents and beyond, and that, when it comes to missing the person you love more than anything or anyone else, you are definitely not alone.

Here are 26 of the best long distance relationship love quotes that perfectly illustrate the fact that when it's true, distance means nothing.

​1. "Absence is to love as wind is to fire; it extinguishes the small and kindles the great." — Roger de Bussy-Rabutin

2. "I imagine a line, a white line, painted on the sand and on the ocean, from me to you." ― Jonathan Safran Foer​

​3. “The scariest thing about distance is you don’t know if they’ll miss you or forget about you.” — Nicholas Sparks, "The Notebook"

4. "Contrary to what the cynics say, distance is not for the fearful; it's for the bold. It's for those who are willing to spend a lot of time alone in exchange for a little time with the one they love." — Meghan Daum

5. "Your absence has not taught me how to be alone; it has merely shown me that when together we cast a single shadow on the wall." — Doug Fetherling

6. "I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart)." — E.E. Cummings

7. "And ever has it been known that love knows not its own depth until the hour of separation." — Khalil Gibran

8. "Where you used to be, there is a hole in the world, which I find myself constantly walking around in the daytime, and falling in at night. I miss you like hell." — Edna St. Vincent Millay

​9. "This is the sad bed of chosen chastity because you are miles and mountains away." — Erica Jong

​​10. "If you listen to the wind very carefully, you'll be able to hear me whisper my love for you." ― Andrew Davidson

11. "I believe in the immeasurable power of love; that true love can endure any circumstance and reach across any distance." ― Steve Maraboli

12. "Our hours in love have wings; in absence, crutches." — Miguel de Cervantes

​13. "Love reckons hours for months, and days for years; and every little absence is an age." — John Dryden​

14. "I don't cry because we've been separated by distance, and for a matter of years. Why? Because for as long as we share the same sky and breathe the same air, we're still together." ― Donna Lynn Hope

15. "Distance does not break off the friendship absolutely, but only the activity of it." ― Aristotle

​16. "How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard?" — A.A. Milne, "Winnie the Pooh"

17. "I miss you even more than I could have believed; and I was prepared to miss you a good deal." — Vita Sackville-West

18. "Waiting does not bother me, nor does the distance that is cropping up between us. All I want is a true commitment and to know that your heart will never change." — Unknown

19. "As contraries are known by contraries, so is the delight of presence best known by the torments of absence." — Alcibiades

20. "Love is missing someone when you’re apart, but somehow feeling warm inside because you’re close in the heart." — Kay Knudsen

21. "Some of the toughest things in this world are to really want someone and not have them around you. Those are the times when you don't know what to do. All you can do is wait." — Unknown

22. "Love knows no distance; it hath no continent; its eyes are for the stars." — Gilbert Parker

23. "In true love, the smallest distance is too great, and the greatest distance can be bridged." — Hans Nouwens

​24. "Absence sharpens love. Presence strengthens it." — Thomas Fuller

25. "It’s not the distance that’s the enemy, but the endless time I have to wait to hold you in my arms." — Livius Besski

​26. "Our separation of each other is an optical illusion of consciousness." — Albert Einstein

