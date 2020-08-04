30 'Can't Wait To See You' Quotes To Send To The Person You Miss Most During Quarantine

Hug me, brotha!

Quarantine has driven many of us toward the edge of insanity... or am I the only one who feels that way?

With the coronavirus continuing its deadly path of destruction, a lot of people are still laying low in their homes. The coronavirus quarantines have prevented us from seeing friends, family, and even significant others.

Now is the time where I feel like I appreciate my friends more than ever! I can’t see them other than being on a video call with them and that sucks.

There’s nothing more to do than share my appreciation for them through text or video, which is why I have compiled a list of 'can't wait to see you' quotes to share how much I'm looking forward to being with them when all this is over!

Expressing to your friends that you want to see them isn’t cheesy, BT-dubs! You can have a completely platonic friendship and remind them how much you value and appreciate them.

Maybe you’ve seen your friends (at a safe distance, of course), or maybe you’re longing to see that person who you have deep, fuzzy feelings for. It’s been far too long since the two of you were in each other’s arms, huh?

Well, this list of ‘I can’t wait to see you’ quotes knows no label!

Send them to your best friend, your grandparents, or your crush. They will surely value your kind words.

1. "I really miss you and just can’t wait to be in your arms again."

2. "I can’t wait to see you, babe. When you text me I get the biggest smile ever."

3. "I can’t wait to see you. I can’t wait to jump in your arms. I can’t wait to finally be with you."

4. "A day without a loved one is like a thousand years of bondage."

5. "Every second takes ages to tick, and every day takes centuries to pass, even the sun takes time to rise. I’m so tired of waiting, and I can’t wait to see you again."

6. "I try to be strong, but I do miss you so much, I can’t wait to hold you again."

7. "Someone remembers, someone cares, someone is missing you. That person can’t wait to kiss you, Darling."

8. "Your memories put a smile on my face."

9. "I think of you when I’m awake and dream of you when I’m sleeping."

10. "Something about you is addictive; maybe it’s your smile, your talks, or your presence."

11. "Keep me In your heart as you are far away from me because you have been in my heart from the day we last saw. I look forward to seeing you soon."

12. "Even if I can write to you and talk to you through the distance, I still can’t wait to see you."

13. "I miss you so much and can’t wait to be in your arms."

14. "The memories we share makes me anxious to see you each time I think of them."

15. "I’m thinking of you right now. Maybe you’re thinking of me too, but all I want is for you to know that you’re always on my mind."

16. "I wish I could think of you without missing you. Can’t wait to see you!"

17. "You might be a thousand miles away. You might be having a great time with great people. You might be out of sight, but you are definitely not out of my heart."

18. "Hey, I miss doing the crazy things we do together. I can’t just wait to have you back."

19. "I miss you, especially for all your silly jokes and infectious laugh."

20. "I need to see you again so we can go crazy and stupid together like we used to!"

21. "These lonely mimosa dates mean nothing without you here with me."

22. "Remember when we went out that one night and had so much fun? Me neither, quarantine sucks."

23. "Maybe if we wear hazmat suits, we can hang out again soon. I miss you!"

24. "I regret not taking that extra shot the last time we were together."

25. "I promise to never flake on our plans again. Can’t wait to see you soon!"

26. "The next time we have a brunch date will be the day I remember for the rest of my life."

27. "I know we can’t see each other now but when the day comes, you will be smothered in warm hugs and kisses!"

28. "No matter how many days we have been apart, you will always remain number one in my heart."

29. "Although we can’t spend these days together, I’ll save up the best bottles of wine I have for when we reunite."

30. "Time will never measure the immense love I have for you. Can’t wait to see you again."

