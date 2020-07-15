If You Think Your Partner Is Cheating, Listen To His Voice

Your partner's voice may reveal all.

For many of us, infidelity is what really makes us weary of entering into a committed relationship.

Whether it's our own past experiences, a discouraging divorce rate, or the growing statistics of cheating that seem to increase every day, being cheated on isn't something we want to ever go through in our romantic relationships.

But how do we know if someone is a cheater?

It's not as if you can just somehow magically be able to tell the non-cheaters apart from those who do cheat. Because if we could, then all of our problems would be solved.

However, research thinks that there is one possible way that we might be able to tell if someone is really a cheater or not. And it's based off of their voice.

A 2011 study revealed that the way to peg a cheater is based on the pitch of their voice.

"There are definitely social, cultural and psychological factors as well," University of Canada researcher Jillian O'Connor revealed. "But there's an association between infidelity risk and hormone levels in men and women."

In the study, researchers asked about 120 male and female college students to make vowel sounds in varying pitches. Afterwards, participants determined which pair of voices were found to be the most attractive and which pitch they thought might have belonged to a cheater.

The female students associated the lower-pitched male voices with cheating, while the guys associated the higher-pitched female voices with cheating. If you're like us, you're probably wondering just how someone's voice can really accurately reveal if they are or will be unfaithful.

Well, researchers believe that a person's voice pitch is related to sex hormones and the more testosterone that a male has, the lower his voice will be; and, in turn, the more estrogen that a woman has, the higher her voice will be.

And the more sex hormones that a person has, the likelier he/she will be to cheat.

The study also mentions that focusing on the pitch of someone's voice can help us determine if he/she will be a great parent.

As O'Connor said, "This is really important given our evolutionary history. Infidelity is incredibly costly, people risk raising children that aren't their own and losing resources."

So becoming a voice-reader will work out for you in the long-run as O'Connor explains that, "It allows us to choose a mate that is likely to stick around and have children, and not do so with other people."

A man who has high testosterone levels is believed to adopt a more dominant behavior and a higher social status.

These are good qualities for our future partner to have, and if we can rule out infidelity, then we can rest assured that our partner will not only be good to us, but to our children as well.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in March 2011 and was updated with the latest information.

Stephanie Castillo is a writer whose work has been featured in Prevention, Women's Health, and more.