9 People Who Are Probably Going To Cheat On You, According To Science

Tall Twitter users named Wayne, we're on to you!

Let's face it — no one wants to date a cheater, but it happens quite often and, many times, we don't see the significant signs that our boyfriend or girlfriend is actually a shady little liar.

Unfortunately, cheating has become more and more common in relationships, regardless of gender or what the couple's relationship status may be. Yes, sadly, it does happen to men, women, married couples, couples who aren't married, and every type of relationship in between that you can thnk of.

And cheating has become such a widespread problem that science has devoted a lot of time and energy over the years into trying to figure out the why, what, where, how, and when of infidelity.

Who knew that society would get to the point where science went from being used to determine the discovery of a new dinosaur species or electricity, to spending copious amounts of time hoping to get to the bottom of why people are unfaithful to one another?

How the heck did we manage to get here? Well, the answer to that question is probably worth conducting a few studies of its own!

When it comes down to it, the subject of infidelity is actually a lot more complicated than we may realize it is. Are there really specific signs to look for? And how many are there? Do certain signs seem to be more common than others? Or, perhaps it comes down to gender differences?

Could it be genetic? Or maybe it's some specific personality traits that commonly occur in people who cheat? Does it have anything to do with their hair color, their height, their name? And, most importantly, where is Charles Darwin when you need him?

But, in all seriousness, perhaps science really does have the right idea by trying to dig in deeper to the mystery of infidelity. Finding out some of these answers couldn't hurt, after all.

In fact, it may help us be able to weed out the cheaters quicker and before we get ourselves into a relationship with them. I mean, wouldn't it be a major relief if we were able to identify a cheater on the first date?

We could excuse ourselves to the restroom and make a run for it before we have to pay for a dinner and waste our precious time on a date that's definitely going nowhere.

Is your girlfriend blonde? Is your date checking his phone every two seconds, possibly addicted to Twitter? And what's his name?

Through journal studies and surveys by users on cheating websites, science may be able to narrow it down to let you know exactly what makes someone more likely to be unfaithful.

But does someone's height or name really make them any more (or less) likely to stray — or are these things just strange coincidences?

Well, only those who have dated these 9 people may know the truth. Until you do the dating legwork, we'll give you the facts and let you make an educated decision for yourself.