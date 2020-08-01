Men Think Women With This Hair Color Are Needy, Says Study

Who knew!?

Could the color of your hair affect how people see you? Does every hair color come with its own personality type? Research has found that people do, in fact, tend to associate certain hair colors with specific personality traits.

So, what does this mean for you, whether you're a brunette, a redhead, or a blonde? For our blonde friends, there are actually some truths to the age-old adage that, "blondes have more fun."

Studies have shown that women with a lighter hair color are often rated as being more attractive, younger and healthier-looking than their brunette counterparts. Blondes also tend to earn more money and marry richer.

For the 90 percent of the world's population who qualify as brunette, this may seem like bad news. But before you go reaching for the hair dye (or the bleach), take note of this study.

While blondes may be the ones who are having more fun, it's brunettes who are taken more seriously. Or at least they are, according to a 2011 study published in the Scandinavian Journal of Psychology, that is.

For the study, a fair-skinned woman visited three different nightclubs on three different nights — one as a brunette, one as a blonde, and one as a redhead. In order to keep each of her hair colors looking natural, her hair was dyed by a professional.

More men had approached the woman when her locks were dyed blonde, which may have seemed like the lighter shade was the ultimate winner. But a further investigation may have given brunettes the last laugh.

The other part of the study's goal was to find out how men interpret each hair color and what traits that they may tend to associate with brunettes, redheads, and blondes. As it turned out, each hair color was related to certain personality traits.

In the second half of the study, researchers asked men from the nightclub to rate photographs of the same woman with each hair shade (blonde, brown or red). As a redhead, she was rated as being more temperamental. But as a blonde, she was seen as being needier.

However, as a brunette, the men had rated her as being more intelligent, approachable, competent, and attractive.

But the problem still remained that, despite being seen as needy, the men had still approached the woman at the bar. Researchers believed that men might think that blondes are easier (their words, not ours!).

But, surely in the 21st century, we don't base promiscuity on hair color, right?

