The 7 Most Infamous Mistresses Of All Time

Where does Michelle McGee rank among these all-time crappy homewreckers?

While we are open-minded about arrangements people might have as concerns sex with people who are not their spouses, when the wife doesn't know and her husband's paramours come parading out of the woodwork, well, that's ... not great. Which is why we're taking a look at some of the most infamous mistresses of all time to flaunt their way onto front pages — and to be clear: the men cheating are just as guilty, if not more.

1. Rielle Hunter

The former Lisa Jo Druck (no, really, that was her name) doesn't even get most of our scorn in that whole sordid affair. John Edwards certainly deserves the lion's share of the blame for being a cheater who had a baby with someone else while his wife was dying of cancer. Of the illicit affair Hunter said, "You know, love is this mysterious force that you just don't understand. And it's uplifting, and it's bigger than you, bigger than us, bigger than everyone. We could not stop it. It was so big. And it's still big. It's astonishing. It surprises us."

2. Michelle McGee

McGee's Nazi paraphernalia lands her in the list for being the one to break the Jesse-James-is-a-cheater story just days after Sandra Bullock won her Academy Award. We have nothing against tattoos, fetish models, or strippers, but when you combine all that with white power tattoos, an affection for making the Heil Hitler gesture and having unprotected sex with someone else's husband, well, yikes.

3 & 4. Jaimee Grubbs and Joslyn James

It's kind of a toss-up here for Tiger Woods's women: Jaimee had appeared on VH1's Tool Academy; Joslyn put all of Tiger's XXX text messages on her website.

5. Ashley Dupré

Remember former New York governor Eliot Spitzer? Remember how he had a lovely and accomplished wife, beautiful children, and was doing great things to clean up New York government? Remember how it turned out he liked to go to D.C. and keep his socks on while having unprotected sex with hookers? Ashley Dupré was one of those hookers, and she made no secret of her wish to turn hooking-with-famous-dudes into a singing career.

6. Alexsandra Wright

Alexsandra is the lady who had a baby with Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles. Fun fact: Mathew and Alexsandra's son, Nixon, is younger than his nephew, Solange's five-year-old son, Daniel.

7. Anne Boleyn

Anne Boleyn is certainly one of the most well-known mistresses of all time. The lure of Anne was so powerful that Henry VIII basically took apart the Catholic Church in England in order to have his marriage to Catherine of Aragon annulled so he could marry Anne and (he hoped) father a legitimate male heir to the throne by her. That didn't work out so well.

And once Henry tired of her, he had his ministers cook up the story that she'd slept with her brother, George, and so Henry had both Anne and George beheaded. Yikes. We bet all the ladies on this list feel lucky that the dudes they cheated with don't have the power to shriek, "Off with her head!"

Sara Brady is a freelance writer and editor living in Manhattan.